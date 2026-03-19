Pagos Wins "Data Visualization Solution of the Year" Designation in 2026 FinTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Prestigious Annual Awards Program Celebrates a Decade of Recognizing the World's Most Innovative Financial Technology Companies

LOS ANGELES, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pagos, an all-in-one provider of payments intelligence solutions, today announced it won the "Data Visualization Solution of the Year" award in the 10th annual FinTech Breakthrough Awards. FinTech Breakthrough is an independent market intelligence organization: this program recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in today's global FinTech market. Learn more here.

Pagos is FinTech Breakthrough's 2026 Data Visualization Solution of the Year

Pagos delivers a first-of-its-kind payments intelligence platform merchants can leverage to transform payments data into higher conversions, lower costs, and deeper customer understanding. Businesses get unified visibility into their payments data and performance across all processors and providers. Monitor all approvals, declines, chargebacks, refunds, and costs in one place, and even receive automated alerts via email or Slack when metrics change unexpectedly or cross your established thresholds.

Pagos AI lets any team member conduct deep analyses through plain-language conversations, receiving expertly designed visualizations and recommendations in return. The platform's MCP Server allows businesses to integrate Pagos intelligence directly into their own LLM workflows.

"Pagos eliminates the need for deep payments expertise and makes payments optimization a reality across increased revenue, reduced costs and fraud, and customer experience," said Steve Johansson, Managing Director, FinTech Breakthrough. "That makes Pagos our choice for 'Data Visualization Solution of the Year!'"

"We're proving that payments intelligence doesn't require years of building or teams of specialists: it can be enterprise-grade, accessible, and available from day one," said Klas Bäck, CEO and Co-founder of Pagos. "It's an honor to accept this award as we continue advancing our technology to help merchants take strategic action through data."

Pagos has optimized over $1.3 trillion in payments volume for companies including Adobe, Eventbrite, GoFundMe, and more.

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Pagos is a 2024 Fintech Innovation 50 honoree providing data-driven payments intelligence solutions that help businesses maximize revenue and minimize costs. The company powers payments optimization for leading global brands including Adobe, Eventbrite, GoFundMe, StubHub, Ultra Mobile, and Warner Bros. Discovery (Max). They're backed by Arbor Ventures, Infinity Ventures, Point72 Ventures, Tarsadia, and Underscore VC. To learn more, visit www.pagos.ai.

FinTech Breakthrough is part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform. Their awards program honors breakthrough innovation in Financial Technologies and Services companies and products.

SOURCE Pagos