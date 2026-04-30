PagSeguro Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2025

SÃO PAULO, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) ("PagSeguro") announces that it filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025.

The report is available on the SEC's website, at www.sec.gov, and on PagSeguro's Investor Relations website, at https://investors.pagbank.com/ .

Shareholders can obtain copies of PagSeguro's Annual Report on Form 20-F (including its audited financial statements), free of charge, by making a request within a reasonable period of time to PagSeguro's Investor Relations Department.

About PagSeguro:

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is a disruptive provider of financial technology solutions focused primarily on consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, small companies, and medium-sized companies in Brazil. Among its peers, PagSeguro is the only financial technology provider in Brazil whose business model covers all the following seven pillars:

Complete digital platform offering payments, financial services, and softwares fully integrated;

Acquirer with the most widely accepted network in Brazil, offering face-to-face, online and cross-border payments;

Issuer of debit, credit, and prepaid cards;

Complete multiple bank for individuals and companies with one or more account holders;

Investment platform offering public and private securities, investment funds, and a platform for trading stocks, REITs and others;

Insurance distribution for PIX, cards, health, home, and life; and

Super app with a comprehensive list of partners in telecommunications, transportation, delivery, games, and entertainment.

PagSeguro is an UOL Group Company that provides an easy, safe, and hassle-free way of owning a free digital account, which is similar to a regular checking account linked to the Brazilian Central Bank's platform, with the feature of accepting payments, where its clients can transact and manage their cash, without the need to open a regular bank account. PagSeguro's. end-to-end digital banking ecosystem enables its customers to accept a wide range of online and in-person payment methods, including credit cards, debit cards, meal voucher cards, boletos, bank transfers, bank debits and cash deposits.

PagSeguro mission, under PagBank brand, is to disrupt and democratize financial services in Brazil, a concentrated, underpenetrated, and high interest rate market, by providing an end-to-end digital banking ecosystem that is safe, affordable, simple and mobile-first for both merchants and consumers.

Investor Relations:

PagSeguro Digital Ltd

[email protected]

investors.pagbank.com

SOURCE PagBank