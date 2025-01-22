Paige Nerios Joins Valor Team

Paige Nerios to Advance IT Strategy, Building on Pam Presswood's Achievements

FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Valor, a Fort Worth-based oil and gas asset management provider specializing in mineral management and back-office solutions, is thrilled to announce the hiring of Paige Nerios as Director, IT Governance & Project Management. Nerios brings over a decade of program management expertise, having successfully led large-scale technology and capital projects ranging from $2 million to $15 million. Her background in driving key initiatives for prominent clients like Oxy, NRG, Title Resources Group, and Liberator Medical Supply positions her uniquely to steer Valor's technological and operational strategies.

"We are thrilled to welcome Paige to our team," said Joseph DeWoody, CEO & Co-founder of Valor. "Her expertise in program management and IT governance will be invaluable as we build on the strong foundation laid by Pam Presswood, whose guidance has been instrumental to our success. We are deeply grateful to Pam and wish her the best in her retirement."

Pam Presswood, Valor's current Chief Information Officer, will be retiring in Q1 2025 after an impactful tenure. Joining Valor in 2022, Presswood left retirement to serve as CIO, where she played a pivotal role in developing the technology infrastructure to support the company's rapid growth. Her efforts ensured that IT systems and processes were well-positioned to meet evolving business demands. Presswood was recently named a finalist in the D CEO's 2025 Innovation Awards in the individual awards category – CIO/CTO of the Year, a recognition of her exceptional contributions and leadership in the field.

As Presswood transitions into retirement, Nerios will assume many of her responsibilities, continuing to build upon the robust controls and governance foundation established under Presswood's leadership. A graduate of Texas A&M University with dual degrees in Finance and Business Honors, Nerios has extensive experience managing complex technology projects and driving strategic initiatives across multiple industries. Her previous roles at Sendero and Credera included overseeing large-scale projects that enhanced operational efficiencies and customer engagement. In her new role at Valor, Nerios will oversee IT project governance and ensure the alignment of technology strategies with business objectives, positioning the company for continued innovation and success.

Headquartered in Fort Worth, Valor has earned a reputation as one of Texas' leading mineral management companies. Key service lines of the company include oil and gas accounting, mineral management, and oil and gas consulting and outsourcing. The company's innovative mineral management software, mineral.tech®, is a map-based and data-rich platform that integrates accounting, land management, data analytics, and reporting. Valor provides full mineral management solutions and mineral management software access and support to individuals, family offices, banks, trust and wealth advisors, foundations, and universities. The company is also a leading provider of oil and gas back-office services for operators and investors, partnering with companies to offer owner relations support, oil and gas accounting, regulatory compliance, and other back-office operations.

