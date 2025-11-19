Valor Ranks No. 332 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Valor Secures a Spot on Deloitte's Prestigious Ranking of High-Growth Technology Leaders

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Valor, a Fort Worth-based tech-enabled professional services company that provides oil and gas asset management and specializes in mineral management and back-office solutions, has ranked No. 332 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 31st year. Valor grew 224% during this period.

2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Overall, 2025 Technology Fast 500 companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 122% to 29,738% over the three-year time frame, with an average growth rate of 1,079%.

"This recognition from Deloitte is a reflection of our incredible team and the culture we've built at Valor," said Joseph DeWoody, CEO of Valor. "Our growth comes from a shared commitment to innovation, client success, and a belief that great people create great companies."

"This year's rankings highlight both enduring leadership and breakthrough momentum," said Wolfe Tone, US Deloitte Private & Emerging Client Portfolio leader and partner, Deloitte Tax LLP. "More than half of the winners are prior honorees, yet the majority of the top ten are first-time entrants — demonstrating the staying power of established leaders alongside the accelerating growth of new innovators across key sectors. As in previous years, private companies continue to dominate, underscoring the agility that private enterprises bring to competitive markets, enabling the exceptional triple and quadruple digit growth reflected in these rankings."

Now in its 31st year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2021 to 2024.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or proprietary technology that significantly contributes to the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million, with a growth rate of 50% or greater. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America (United States and Canada).

Headquartered in Fort Worth, Valor is recognized as one of Texas' leading mineral management companies. Key service lines include oil and gas accounting, mineral management, and oil and gas consulting and outsourcing. The company's mineral management software, mineral.tech®, is a map-based, data-rich platform that integrates accounting, land management, data analytics, and reporting. Valor provides full mineral management solutions and mineral management software access to individuals, family offices, banks, trust and wealth advisors, foundations and universities. The company also provides comprehensive oil and gas back-office services for operators and investors, partnering with companies to offer owner relations support, oil and gas accounting, regulatory compliance and other back-office operations.

About Valor: Valor is a tech-enabled professional service company that provides oil and gas asset management services dedicated to serving mineral rights owners, operators, and investors. We prioritize our clients by offering flexible solutions and leveraging our team of experts to ensure the security, clarity, and optimization of privately owned assets. Valor has been singled out for several prestigious awards, including the Inc. 5000 list (2023, 2024 & 2025), Fort Worth Inc.'s Best Companies to Work For (2022, 2023, 2024 & 2025), the Inc. Best Workplaces 2024 list, and Most Inspiring Workplaces™. Explore the benefits of partnering with Valor to manage mineral rights and outsource accounting and back-office services by visiting www.onevalor.com.

