Pain Management Devices Market size to grow by USD 2.70 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Technological advances in ablation devices are major trends - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The pain management devices market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.92% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 2,705.68 million, according to Technavio. Discover some insights on market size historic period (2017 to 2021) and Forecast (2023 to 2027) before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pain Management Devices Market

Pain management devices market – Company Analysis

Company Landscape - The pain management devices market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer pain management devices in the market are Abbott Laboratories, AtriCure Inc., Avanos Medical Inc., B.Braun SE, Baxter International Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Boston Scientific Corp., DJO Global Inc., ICU Medical Inc., InfuTronix, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Kimberly Clark Corp., Medtronic Plc, Micrel Medical Devices SA, Moog Inc., Nevro Corp., OMRON Corp., Pfizer Inc., Stryker Corp., and Theragen Inc. and others.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Company Offerings -

Abbott Laboratories - The company offers pain management devices such as Proclaim SCS system.

The company offers pain management devices such as Proclaim SCS system. B.Braun SE - The company offers pain management devices such as Contiplex C continuous nerve block sets.

The company offers pain management devices such as Contiplex C continuous nerve block sets. Becton Dickinson and Co. - The company offers pain management devices such as BD Alaris PK Plus syringe pump.

The company offers pain management devices such as BD Alaris PK Plus syringe pump. For details on the company and its offerings – Request a sample report

Pain Management Devices Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (neuropathic pain, musculoskeletal disorder, cancer, facial and migraine, and others), product (neurostimulation devices, infusion pumps, and ablation devices), and geography (North America, Asia, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The neuropathic pain segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. This growth is driven by expanding target groups, technological advances in pain management devices, and increasing demand for pain management devices to treat neuropathic pain. Moreover, neuropathic pain is a complex chronic pain disorder resulting from tissue damage. The effects of nerve fiber injury result in alterations in nerve function at the injury site and in the area surrounding the injury. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the pain management devices market is segmented into North America, Asia, Europe, and the Rest of the World (ROW). The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global pain management devices market.

North America is estimated to contribute 44% to the growth of the market during the forecast period. The growing elderly population, increasing advances in technology enabling the development of innovative devices, and rising healthcare spending are driving the growth of this region's market. In addition, the presence of companies such as Becton, Dickinson, Chemyx Inc. (Chemyx), Flowonix Medical, and Baxter International are also driving growth. These companies are focused on developing advanced and innovative pain management devices. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities from 2017 to 2027 - Download a Sample Report

Pain Management Devices Market-Market Dynamics

key Drivers- The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases among the geriatric population is a key factor driving market growth.

Major Trends- Technological advances in ablation devices are major trends in the market.

Significant Challenges- The high cost of neurostimulation devices and procedures is a significant challenge restricting market growth. The high cost of neurostimulators has limited their adoption in some developing countries such as India and China. The cost of deep brain stimulation (DBS) surgery ranges from USD 70,000 to USD 100,000 for bilateral surgery. Furthermore, end-users also pay additional costs to maintain these devices, perform post-operative device calibrations, and regularly replace batteries. Additionally, insurance coverage for new neurostimulation therapies is limited. Medicare no longer covers his TENS therapy for back pain. Hence, the high cost of neurostimulation devices is a key factor driving market growth during the forecast period.

Driver, Trend & Challenges are the factor of market dynamics that states about consequences & sustainability of the businesses, find some insights from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Pain Management Devices Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the pain management devices market between 2023 and 2027.

Precise estimation of the size of the pain management devices market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the pain management devices market across North America , Asia , Europe , and the Rest of the World (ROW)

, , , and the Rest of the World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of pain management devices market companies.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports

The laparoscopic devices market is estimated to grow by USD 4,396.16 million at a CAGR of 8.11% between 2022 and 2027. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by product (instrument, accessories, and laparoscopes), end-user (hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). Growing demand for laparoscopic bariatric surgeries is an emerging trend shaping the market.

The optical biometry devices market is estimated to grow by USD 93.26 million at a CAGR of 5.44% between 2022 and 2027. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation product (SS-OCT-based optical biometers, OLCR-based optical biometers, PCI-based optical), end-user (hospitals, ASCs, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). Increased efficiency of optical biometry over ultrasound A-scans driving the growth of the market.

Pain Management Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.92% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,705.68 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.56 Regional analysis North America, Asia, Europe, and Rest of the World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 44% Key countries US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, AtriCure Inc., Avanos Medical Inc., B.Braun SE, Baxter International Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Boston Scientific Corp., DJO Global Inc., ICU Medical Inc., InfuTronix, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Kimberly Clark Corp., Medtronic Plc, Micrel Medical Devices SA, Moog Inc., Nevro Corp., OMRON Corp., Pfizer Inc., Stryker Corp., and Theragen Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Size

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio