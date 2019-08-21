Paine Schwartz Partners Adds Renata Dinkelmann as Director - Human Capital

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Paine Schwartz Partners, LLC ("Paine Schwartz"), a global leader in sustainable food chain investing, today announced that Renata Dinkelmann, former Head of Global Executive Recruiting at Kraft Heinz, is joining the firm in the newly-created position of Director – Human Capital. Ms. Dinkelmann will work closely with both Paine Schwartz's portfolio companies and the firm's leadership team to identify and execute on opportunities to recruit, retain and develop the human capital that drives strategic and operational excellence.

Ms. Dinkelmann brings several years of experience in global executive search, leadership assessment and talent management. She has worked with companies in the consumer, food, financial services and real estate segments, recruiting talent in Latin America, Canada, Europe and in the U.S.

Kevin Schwartz, Chief Executive Officer and a founding Partner of Paine Schwartz, said, "We are excited to have Renata join our firm and work with our team, as well as with current and future portfolio companies, in this new position of Director – Human Capital. Renata has a track record of strengthening talent at companies across industries and geographies. We are confident that she will be a strong fit at the firm and help us drive even more success internally and across the portfolio."

Ms. Dinkelmann said, "I am honored to join Paine Schwartz and work with the incredible talent at the firm and across the food and agribusiness-focused portfolio. I look forward to applying my approach to human capital excellence in collaboration with the team."

About Renata Dinkelmann

Ms. Dinkelmann most recently led the global executive recruiting function at Kraft Heinz. Previously, she worked as a consultant at global executive search firm Egon Zehnder. Prior to that, Ms. Dinkelmann was Vice President of Real Estate at Patria Investimentos and Investor Relations Manager at retail real-estate company BRMALLS, both in Brazil. Ms. Dinkelmann started her career at JPMorgan's Private and Investment Banking divisions in New York. She earned an MBA from Columbia Business School and a B.S. in Commerce from the McIntire School of Commerce at The University of Virginia.

About Paine Schwartz Partners

A global leader in sustainable food chain investing, Paine Schwartz Partners is a private equity firm focused exclusively on investment opportunities in the fast-growing, dynamic global food and agribusiness sectors. The firm's investment, operations and finance professionals invest throughout cycles across the food and agribusiness value chain, and bring a collaborative and active management approach to portfolio companies. For further information, please see www.paineschwartz.com.

