Paine Schwartz Partners Announces Team Member Promotions and Appointments

SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Paine Schwartz Partners ("Paine Schwartz"), a global leader in sustainable food chain investing, today announced a series of promotions and appointments at the firm.

Angelos Dassios , Partner, has assumed the role of Chief Investment Officer. This role formalizes Mr. Dassios' ongoing stewardship of Paine Schwartz's investment team, and further recognizes his contributions to the firm over a nearly 20-year period.

John Novak has been appointed Head of Investment Development and Capital Markets. In this new role, he will primarily focus on identifying new investment opportunities, as well as strengthening the firm's relationships with industry stakeholders and optimizing capital markets and financing activities. Mr. Novak originally joined the firm in 2010 and previously served as a Managing Director on the investment team.

Justin Kern has been promoted from a Principal on the investment team to Director. In this role, Mr. Kern will assume an increasing level of responsibility leading deal team activities.

"These promotions and appointments reflect our ongoing commitment to enhance the firm's structure and capabilities," said Kevin Schwartz, Chief Executive Officer and a Founding Partner of Paine Schwartz. "The Investment Development and Capital Markets function, notably, is a new position that will serve an important role as we continue to grow the firm, enhance our capabilities in sourcing new investment opportunities within our core focus areas, and further develop our relationships with other participants in the food and agribusiness industry. We look forward to a productive year ahead as we continue our efforts to identify investment opportunities and drive performance at our portfolio companies across the food and agribusiness space."

