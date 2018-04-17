Paine Schwartz Partners Appoints Rick Greubel as an Operating Director

Kevin Schwartz, Chief Executive Officer and a Founding Partner of Paine Schwartz, said, "We have known Rick for many years and are excited to welcome him to the Paine Schwartz team. Rick brings more than 30 years of experience across the food value chain in both multinational and start-up environments. With the addition of Rick, we are bolstering our strong and deep bench of operating professionals, and we look forward to benefitting from his international expertise and leadership experience."

"I'm looking forward to working closely with Paine Schwartz's team of executives and investment professionals to identify new investment opportunities and to drive growth at existing portfolio companies," said Mr. Greubel.

Mr. Greubel began his career at Monsanto, spending 22 years in positions of increasing responsibility. While President of Monsanto Brazil, he led the strategy development and implementation of the innovative Point-Of-Delivery value capture system in soybeans. In 2006, he joined Tyson Foods as Group VP & International President which included responsibility for the Cobb-Vantress poultry genetics business. He became President, Human Nutrition & Health at Royal DSM in 2010, and in 2015 he joined Kaiima, an Israeli seed, genomics and breeding technology start-up as CEO, from which he retired in January 2018. Mr. Greubel holds a bachelor's degree in Microbiology from the University of Missouri and is a graduate of the Wharton School Advanced Management Program.

About Paine Schwartz Partners

A global leader in sustainable food chain investing, Paine Schwartz Partners is a private equity firm that focuses on investment opportunities in the fast-growing, dynamic global food and agribusiness sectors. The firm's investment, operations and finance professionals invest throughout cycles across the food and agribusiness value chain and bring a collaborative and active management approach to portfolio companies. The firm currently invests through its $893 million Paine Schwartz Food Chain Fund IV, which is solely dedicated to food and agribusiness investing. For further information, see www.paineschwartz.com.

