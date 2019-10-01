Paine Schwartz Partners Closes Food and Agribusiness-Focused Fund V at $1.425 Billion

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Paine Schwartz Partners ("Paine Schwartz"), a global leader in sustainable food chain investing, today announced the final closing of Paine Schwartz Food Chain Fund V, L.P. ("Fund V") at $1.425 billion of total capital commitments, exceeding its original target and hard cap due to oversubscribed demand and strong support from its investors. Fund V is Paine Schwartz's largest fund to date, representing a global base of limited partners from the U.S., Canada, Europe, Middle East and Asia.

Consistent with Paine Schwartz Food Chain Fund IV, L.P., Fund V will focus exclusively on attractive investment opportunities along the food and agribusiness value chain. Paine Schwartz has established a leadership position in the sector over a 20-plus year track record investing more than $2.0 billion of equity capital, as well as building a team of investment and operating professionals with deep domain expertise. The firm will continue to focus on identifying opportunities through a proactive, thesis-driven approach, and work closely with management teams to build significant value through its operationally-focused investment strategy.

Kevin Schwartz, Chief Executive Officer and a founding Partner of Paine Schwartz, said, "We are excited about the successful closing of Fund V. This was truly a global capital raising effort, with participation from new and existing limited partners around the world. We have seen an increasing number of institutional investors focused on the food and agribusiness opportunity set, along with the need for sustainability, which is synergistic with driving positive investment outcomes in this sector. We have built a leadership position and successful track record in this area over two decades, and look forward to continuing that execution with Fund V."

A global leader in sustainable food chain investing, Paine Schwartz Partners is a private equity firm focused exclusively on investment opportunities in the fast-growing, dynamic global food and agribusiness sectors. The firm's investment, operations and finance professionals invest throughout cycles across the food and agribusiness value chain, and bring a collaborative and active management approach to portfolio companies. For further information, please see www.paineschwartz.com.

