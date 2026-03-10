PainTEQ Wins Top VC/PE Honors in Tampa Bay

"Deal of the Year" Recognition Highlights PainTEQ's Visionary Growth and Patient-First Mission at Annual Dealmaker Summit

TAMPA, Fla., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PainTEQ, a leader in minimally invasive sacroiliac (SI) joint stabilization, was honored with the "VC/PE Deal of the Year" award at the Annual Tampa Bay Dealmaker Summit on February 26th. The distinction recognizes PainTEQ's national deal profile, business trajectory, and significant clinical impact within the healthcare ecosystem.

PainTEQ CEO Shanth Thiyagalingam receives “Deal of the Year” Tampa Bay Dealmaker Summit

Hosted at the Palma Ceia Golf & Country Club, the Summit is the Southeast's premier platform for celebrating the innovators shaping Florida's business landscape. This recognition follows PainTEQ's landmark majority growth recapitalization co-led by Windham Capital Partners and Signet Healthcare Partners. This honor underscores a pivotal year for the company, marked by the rapid adoption of its LinQ SI Joint Stabilization System and the trust of physician partners who prioritize the therapy's proven clinical outcomes.

"PainTEQ's deal stood out for its strategic clarity and its real-world impact—this is exactly the kind of growth story the Tampa Bay Dealmaker Summit was created to celebrate," said Silvana Capaldi, President of DealMaker Forum.

"This honor spotlights a partnership rooted in deep alignment," said David Kereiakes, Managing Partner at Windham Capital Partners, "and an unwavering commitment to improve healthcare. It confirms we aren't just investing in a company; we are backing a new standard of care."

Ashley Friedman, Managing Director at Signet Healthcare Partners, added: "This recognition underscores the caliber of the platform we are building. Winning against a competitive field reinforces our conviction and the strength of the PainTEQ mission."

"This wasn't just a transaction; it represents a shared vision to build something enduring for patients suffering from SI joint dysfunction everywhere," said Shanth Thiyagalingam, Chief Executive Officer at PainTEQ. "Our success is a direct result of our team's relentless execution through uncertainty, the bold belief of globally recognized medical device investors, and the trust of our physician partners in the LinQ therapy."

Raymond James served as financial advisor to PainTEQ for the deal.

About PainTEQ: PainTEQ was built to bring interventional procedures to the market. Working with pain management specialists to help reduce and eliminate SI joint dysfunction, PainTEQ's LinQ implant and single-use instruments aim to immediately provide clinical benefits to individuals living with incapacitating lower back pain through a minimally invasive outpatient procedure. Learn more at www.painteq.com

About the Tampa Bay Dealmaker Summit: An initiative of DealMaker Forum in partnership Lowth Entrepreneurship Center at The University of Tampa, the Summit serves as the premier platform for recognizing excellence in regional entrepreneurship, venture capital, and corporate growth.

