Paladin Recognized For Outstanding Consulting Work In 2020 By Global M&A Network

LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 2020 was a landmark year for Paladin as the fast-growing consultancy guided a number of middle-market companies through a multitude of challenging financial, operational and strategic transitions in an unprecedented economic environment. Their commitment and dedication have been recognized by the Global M&A Network in their annual Turnaround Atlas Awards, honoring the best value-creating transactions, outstanding firms, professionals and leaders from the global restructuring, insolvency, and distressed investing communities.

Paladin claimed the award for 'Boutique Turnaround Firm of the Year' and was recognized for its work with MD America in winning the 'Pre-Pack Restructuring of the Year.' A number of standards and criteria are evaluated in selecting award winners, including the firm's advisory record, expertise, team and leadership.

Commenting on the awards, Paladin's founder Scott Avila concluded: "At Paladin, our clients come first, and we feel this is reflected in the recognition from the Global M&A Network with these two prestigious Turnaround Atlas Awards. Paladin brings together people from diverse backgrounds with a wide range of skills and experiences, but who share a common desire to solve the toughest problems and to grow as professionals – so it makes me extremely proud that everyone can share in the award for Boutique Turnaround Firm of the Year. And I am so pleased that the team who worked so hard with MD America to deliver a great result have been recognized."

With offices in New York, Chicago, Dallas, Houston and Los Angeles, Paladin provides a range of middle-market services across restructuring, transaction advisory, performance improvement, strategic communications and strategic advisory.

About Paladin

Paladin is a middle-market advisory firm driving value creation through financial and operational consulting services. Our team of expert consultants, from a range of disciplines, unites with our clients to deliver tailored solutions that yield tangible and lasting results.

