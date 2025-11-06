New partnership centered around building a groundbreaking, industry-first AI and data platform that offers clients a fast path to a central source of marketing and advertising targeting information that unlocks unlimited new ROI for corporate marketers

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR) and Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) today announced a groundbreaking partnership centered around an AI-driven platform for marketers that will bring the full power of data and AI together to increase marketing ROI.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) and Stagwell (STGW) join forces to design product for the future of marketing.

The new solution pairs Palantir's Foundry with Code and Theory's orchestration level software and The Marketing Cloud's proprietary data sources and solutions. This combination creates state-of-the-art tools for large, complex teams to create and implement marketing programs at scale. Stagwell is also using novel differential privacy technology to protect the data.

The Palantir-Stagwell partnership is already seeing client adoption of its early MVP model in the United States through Stagwell's leading media company Assembly. Stagwell plans to roll out the offering to the broader network and clients on an opt-in basis in the coming months.

Clients will have access to a central hub for marketing that enables a wide range of use cases, including audience alignment optimization and campaign management. The platform is AI-based to enable large companies to access and append their marketing data to create agents that will then implement complex marketing processes.

The platform allows large enterprises to sift through tens of millions of records to identify, segment, and better understand audiences — helping improve brand performance strategies and maximize overall ROI before launching campaigns. It will be sold as a standalone platform that companies can use to monitor and enhance their marketing efforts. The platform could also be applied to augment supply chain analysis and solve regionalization problems of large networks.

"Palantir's partnership with Stagwell will make marketing more dynamic," said Alex Karp, CEO and co-founder of Palantir. "Our software supercharges the speed of metrics collection and revolutionizes data integration capabilities. That unlocks value for both Stagwell and its clients."

"This is the holy grail of marketing brought to life," said Mark Penn, Chairman and CEO of Stagwell. "This enables large enterprises to enhance their marketing processes utilizing advanced targeting and AI capabilities so that data can be used and implemented to increase bottom-line results."

"We expect to drive this into a significant business over the coming years as part of The Marketing Cloud," Penn added, "generating potentially hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue."

About Palantir Technologies Inc.

Software that dominates. Additional information is available at https://www.palantir.com.

About Stagwell

Stagwell is the challenger holding company built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our specialists in 45+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for our clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may relate to, but are not limited to, Palantir's expectations regarding the expected benefits of our software platforms and any associated certifications. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and were based on current expectations as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management as of that time with respect to future events. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties include our ability to meet the unique needs of our customers; the failure of our platforms to satisfy our customers or perform as desired; the frequency or severity of any software and implementation errors; our platforms' reliability; and our customers' ability to modify or terminate their contract. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties is included in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

Contacts

Stagwell

[email protected]

Palantir Technologies

[email protected]

SOURCE Stagwell Inc.