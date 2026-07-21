PaleBlueDot AI Closes US$255 Million Credit Financing to Accelerate Agentic AI Infra Expansion

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PaleBlueDot AI

Jul 21, 2026, 13:55 ET

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PaleBlueDot AI ("the Company"), a Silicon Valley-based AI infrastructure platform founded in 2024, today announced the closing of a new credit refinancing facility of US$255 million. The facility is structured as a three-year private note.

Brookfield Asset Management and Tor Investment Management provided the financing, and JPMorgan acted as placement agent for the facility. PaleBlueDot AI intends to use the net proceeds to refinance existing credit facility and support continued development of agentic AI infra for global enterprise customers.

About PaleBlueDot AI
PaleBlueDot AI is a Silicon Valley-based AI infrastructure platform with a growing global footprint. The company delivers high-performance agentic AI infra through a unified platform designed for enterprise-scale deployment. Guided by its mission to make intelligence universally accessible, PaleBlueDot AI enables organizations to build, deploy, and scale AI faster, better, and cheaper. Named after the image of Planet Earth taken on the 1990 Voyager space mission coined by Carl Sagan as "a pale blue dot," the company shares a belief in the transformative potential of AI technology to benefit all of humanity.

Contact:
[email protected] 

SOURCE PaleBlueDot AI

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