Palisade Capital Management Welcomes Chris Mashia to Small Cap Core and Smid Cap Core Equity Strategies

FORT LEE, N.J., April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Palisade Capital Management, LP is pleased to announce Chris Mashia, CFA has joined the firm as Senior Vice President, Core Equity Strategies. Mr. Mashia will be a member of Palisade's Core Equity team, which manages the firm's flagship Small Cap Core Equity and Smid Cap Core Equity strategies. Mr. Mashia will focus on the financial services sector and related industries, working directly with Senior Portfolio Manager Marc Shapiro and Associate Portfolio Managers Dawn Brock and Garo Norian, CFA.

Chris Mashia, CFA

Mr. Mashia brings over two decades of experience in equity research to Palisade, and specialized expertise in the financial services sector. He joins Palisade after an eight-year tenure at Invesco, where he most recently served as a Sector Manager for Invesco's Main Street team and led coverage for the financial services, fintech, media, and communication services sectors across market capitalizations ranging from small to large. Prior to Invesco, Mr. Mashia was a US Sector Head for Financial Services at Calamos Investments, having begun his career at JP Morgan and Artio Global Investors. Mr. Mashia is a Chartered Financial Analyst and a graduate of Boston College.

"We are thrilled to welcome Chris to the firm," said Alison Berman, Managing Partner, President and Chief Executive Officer. "He is a highly motivated team player and brings the specialized expertise we believe will immediately add value to our small- and smid-cap client portfolios."

Senior Portfolio Manager Marc Shapiro expressed his enthusiasm about Mr. Mashia joining the Core Equity team, stating, "While the current team has worked together for over ten years, I believe Chris will seamlessly integrate into the firm and his experience is an ideal complement to our team's existing skill set." Furthermore, Dennison (Dan) Veru, Senior Partner and Chief Investment Officer, emphasized the timing of Mr. Mashia's arrival, noting, "We believe we could be close to a positive, multi-year inflection point for small cap stocks, and Chris will play a critical role identifying profitable, reasonably priced small cap stocks with strong balance sheets that have the potential to outperform."

Mr. Mashia joins Palisade after the untimely passing of Partner and Core Equity team member Kyle Kavanaugh in November 2023.

About Palisade Capital Management

Palisade Capital Management, LP is an independent, woman managed and majority-owned investment management firm with approximately $4 billion of assets under management headquartered in Fort Lee, New Jersey. Founded in 1995, Palisade has built its business around developing and managing specialized investment strategies for individuals, families, corporations, pension plans, and other institutions. The firm has dedicated investment teams that actively manage Small Cap Core Equity, Smid Cap Core Equity, Focused Equity, and a variety of Convertible Securities portfolios, as well as a robust private wealth management and financial planning offering for individuals and families.

