Palisade Promotes Dawn R. Brock and Garo Norian to Associate Portfolio Manager Roles; Retains Search Firm

News provided by

Palisade Capital Management

09 Jan, 2024, 07:00 ET

FORT LEE, N.J., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Palisade Capital Management, LP is pleased to announce that Dawn R. Brock and Garo Norian, CFA have been promoted to Associate Portfolio Manager of the firm's Small and Small-mid ("Smid") Cap Core Equity strategies.  Marc H. Shapiro will continue in his role as Senior Portfolio Manager of the strategies, leading a team managing over $2.5 billion of assets.

Continue Reading
Garo Norian,
Garo Norian,
Dawn Brock
Dawn Brock

Dawn Brock joined Palisade in 2013 as a Senior Research Analyst with a focus on the Health Care sector, and she was named a Partner in the firm in 2023. Prior to joining Palisade, Ms. Brock was at Lord Abbett & Co., LLC where she was an Investment Analyst covering Health Care. Prior to Lord Abbett, Ms. Brock was a Managing Director, Senior Equity Analyst covering Health Care Services at Kaufman Bros., L.P., and a V.P. and Senior Equity Analyst at J.P. Morgan Chase Securities. Ms. Brock received a dual M.B.A. in Finance and Business Communications from Fordham University and her B.A. in Journalism from New York University.

Garo Norian, CFA joined Palisade in 2012 as a Senior Research Analyst with a focus on the Industrials, Materials, Consumer Staples, and Utilities sectors. He was named a Partner in the firm in 2023. Prior to joining Palisade, Mr. Norian was an Equity Analyst at BlackRock where he supported both the mid-cap and small-cap investment teams. Prior to BlackRock, Mr. Norian worked at State Street Research and Management and at J.P. Morgan. Mr. Norian is a CFA® Charterholder, received his M.B.A. in Investment Management and Accounting from Columbia Business School, and his B.A. in Economics and East Asian Studies from Stanford University.

Dan Veru, Palisade Senior Partner and Chief Investment Officer commented, "These well-earned promotions are a natural progression for both Dawn and Garo. Each of these seasoned professionals has demonstrated strong leadership skills, disciplined and consistent stock selection capabilities, and forward-thinking portfolio skills. Both have consistently added value to our investment portfolios with sound decision making. These promotions signify our confidence in both Dawn and Garo and our commitment to the continued growth of our firm." Senior Portfolio Manager Marc Shapiro added, "I look forward to having Dawn and Garo's insights as Associate PMs assisting me with the management of Palisade's flagship equity strategies."  

Separately, Palisade has engaged Jamesbeck, LLC on an exclusive basis to recruit an experienced research analyst to join the firm's Small-Smid Cap Core Equity team after the unexpected passing of Palisade Partner Kyle Kavanaugh in late November.

For media inquiries, please contact:
Dennison T. Veru, Chief Investment Officer
(201) 585-5445
media@palcap.com

About Palisade Capital Management

Palisade Capital Management, LP is an independent, woman managed and majority-owned investment management firm with approximately $4 billion of assets under management headquartered in Fort Lee, New Jersey. Founded in 1995, Palisade has built its business around developing and managing specialized investment strategies for individuals, families, corporations, pension plans, and other institutions. The firm has dedicated investment teams that actively manage Small Cap Core Equity, Smid Cap Core Equity, Focused Equity, and a variety of Convertible Securities portfolios, as well as a robust private wealth management and financial planning offering for individuals and families.

SOURCE Palisade Capital Management

Also from this source

Palisade Capital Management Certified By the Women's Business Enterprise National Counsel

Palisade Capital Management Certified By the Women's Business Enterprise National Counsel

Palisade Capital Management, LP, a registered investment adviser currently managing over $4 billion of assets for institutions and families, is...
Palisade Mourns the Unexpected Loss of Partner Kyle Kavanaugh

Palisade Mourns the Unexpected Loss of Partner Kyle Kavanaugh

With profound sorrow and a heavy heart, Palisade Capital Management, LP announces the sudden and unexpected passing of Palisade Partner Kyle M....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.