Palisade Promotes Dawn R. Brock and Garo Norian to Associate Portfolio Manager Roles; Retains Search Firm

FORT LEE, N.J., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Palisade Capital Management, LP is pleased to announce that Dawn R. Brock and Garo Norian, CFA have been promoted to Associate Portfolio Manager of the firm's Small and Small-mid ("Smid") Cap Core Equity strategies. Marc H. Shapiro will continue in his role as Senior Portfolio Manager of the strategies, leading a team managing over $2.5 billion of assets.

Garo Norian, Dawn Brock

Dawn Brock joined Palisade in 2013 as a Senior Research Analyst with a focus on the Health Care sector, and she was named a Partner in the firm in 2023. Prior to joining Palisade, Ms. Brock was at Lord Abbett & Co., LLC where she was an Investment Analyst covering Health Care. Prior to Lord Abbett, Ms. Brock was a Managing Director, Senior Equity Analyst covering Health Care Services at Kaufman Bros., L.P., and a V.P. and Senior Equity Analyst at J.P. Morgan Chase Securities. Ms. Brock received a dual M.B.A. in Finance and Business Communications from Fordham University and her B.A. in Journalism from New York University.

Garo Norian, CFA joined Palisade in 2012 as a Senior Research Analyst with a focus on the Industrials, Materials, Consumer Staples, and Utilities sectors. He was named a Partner in the firm in 2023. Prior to joining Palisade, Mr. Norian was an Equity Analyst at BlackRock where he supported both the mid-cap and small-cap investment teams. Prior to BlackRock, Mr. Norian worked at State Street Research and Management and at J.P. Morgan. Mr. Norian is a CFA® Charterholder, received his M.B.A. in Investment Management and Accounting from Columbia Business School, and his B.A. in Economics and East Asian Studies from Stanford University.

Dan Veru, Palisade Senior Partner and Chief Investment Officer commented, "These well-earned promotions are a natural progression for both Dawn and Garo. Each of these seasoned professionals has demonstrated strong leadership skills, disciplined and consistent stock selection capabilities, and forward-thinking portfolio skills. Both have consistently added value to our investment portfolios with sound decision making. These promotions signify our confidence in both Dawn and Garo and our commitment to the continued growth of our firm." Senior Portfolio Manager Marc Shapiro added, "I look forward to having Dawn and Garo's insights as Associate PMs assisting me with the management of Palisade's flagship equity strategies."

Separately, Palisade has engaged Jamesbeck, LLC on an exclusive basis to recruit an experienced research analyst to join the firm's Small-Smid Cap Core Equity team after the unexpected passing of Palisade Partner Kyle Kavanaugh in late November.

About Palisade Capital Management

Palisade Capital Management, LP is an independent, woman managed and majority-owned investment management firm with approximately $4 billion of assets under management headquartered in Fort Lee, New Jersey. Founded in 1995, Palisade has built its business around developing and managing specialized investment strategies for individuals, families, corporations, pension plans, and other institutions. The firm has dedicated investment teams that actively manage Small Cap Core Equity, Smid Cap Core Equity, Focused Equity, and a variety of Convertible Securities portfolios, as well as a robust private wealth management and financial planning offering for individuals and families.

