Palisade Mourns the Unexpected Loss of Partner Kyle Kavanaugh

FORT LEE, N.J., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With profound sorrow and a heavy heart, Palisade Capital Management, LP announces the sudden and unexpected passing of Palisade Partner Kyle M. Kavanaugh over the holiday weekend. Our deepest sympathies are with Kyle's beloved family, especially his wife Leslie and children Gabriel, James, and Maddie.

Kyle was an invaluable member of the firm for over 22 years and a quintessential Palisade investment professional. He was known for his intellectual curiosity and exceptional expertise in evaluating small- and mid- cap companies as a member of the firm's Core Equity team. Kyle's passion for stock picking and insightful research played a pivotal role in Palisade's success and growth. With a career spanning over 30 years, Kyle was widely respected and admired by his co-workers, industry peers, and the management teams of the companies he covered.

Kyle graduated from the LeBow College of Business at Drexel University in 1992. He began his career as a sell-side equity research analyst at Value Line Inc. and later moved on to Dresdner Kleinwort, Schroder & Co., and Pennsylvania Merchant Group. Kyle first joined Palisade in 2001 as a buy-side equity analyst and in 2012 he was promoted to Associate Portfolio Manager of the firm's flagship Small Cap Core Equity strategy. Kyle subsequently helped develop and incubate Palisade's Small-mid (SMID) Cap Core Equity strategy, which launched in 2018, alongside his colleagues Senior Portfolio Manager Marc Shapiro and fellow analysts Dawn Brock and Garo Norian. As a result of his significant contributions, Kyle was named a Palisade Partner earlier in 2023 as part of the firm's first class of new equityholders since its founding in 1995.

Prior to his passing, Kyle held lead research responsibilities for the Energy, Financials, and Consumer Discretionary sectors for Palisade's Small- and SMID Cap Core Equity strategies. Consistent with the firm's succession plan, research coverage will temporarily be assigned to the other members of the Core Equity team on an interim basis while a search is immediately conducted to add an experienced analyst to the group.

For those wishing to express condolences or share memories, Palisade has established a dedicated email address at [email protected].

The entire Palisade Capital Management team is grateful for the support and understanding of our clients and the broader community during this challenging time. We remain committed to upholding Kyle's legacy by continuing to deliver the high standards of investment advice that define our firm.

About Palisade Capital Management

Palisade Capital Management, LP is an independent, woman managed and majority-owned investment management firm with approximately $4 billion of assets under management headquartered in Fort Lee, New Jersey. Founded in 1995, Palisade has built its business around developing and managing specialized investment strategies for individuals, families, corporations, pension plans, and other institutions. The firm has dedicated investment teams that actively manage Small Cap Core Equity, Smid Cap Core Equity, Focused Equity, and a variety of Convertible Securities portfolios, as well as a robust private wealth management and financial planning offering for individuals and families.

