Pall Corporation and Single Use Support Partner to Safeguard Storage and Transport Critical Biopharmaceuticals

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pall Corporation, a global leader in filtration, separation and purification, announced a strategic partnership with Single Use Support GmbH, a leading provider of an innovative, end-to-end solution for safe handling of biologics from bulk manufacturing to fill finish. Pall will provide a significant investment and partner with Single Use Support to distribute the RoSS platform which enhances Pall's integrated solutions and will make the RoSS platform more accessible to Biopharma customers around the globe.

"Safe and reliable management of drug substances is a challenge for many Pall customers. Through our partnership with Single Use Support, Pall will be able to offer the Biopharma industry a fully validated end-to-end solution, which will enable our customers to bring life-saving drugs to the patient in a more efficient way," explained Ed Hoare, Vice President and General Manager, Pall Corporation.

Single Use Support's RoSS platform consists of an innovative workflow solution, combining robust RoSS shells to protect single use biocontainers, such as Pall's Allegro™ biocontainer bags, throughout the process with systems allowing automated filling, controlled freezing/thawing and safe transportation.

"Through high value liquid management systems, we help our customers safeguard a step that, while inefficient, is mission-critical in bioprocessing," said Johannes Kirchmair, co-founder and Managing Director of Single Use Support.

Thomas Wurm, co-founder and Managing Director of Single Use Support further explained, "Pall is a global science and technology innovator and shares our mission to help customers solve complex challenges to improve quality of life around the world. Pall holds an unparalleled leadership position in bioprocessing technologies. Through our partnership, our innovative solution will become more accessible to customers worldwide."

About Pall Corporation

Pall Corporation is a filtration, separation and purification leader providing solutions to meet the critical fluid management needs of customers across the broad spectrum of life sciences and industry. Pall works with customers to advance health, safety and environmentally responsible technologies. The Company's engineered products enable process and product innovation and minimize emissions and waste. Pall Corporation serves customers worldwide. For more information visit www.pall.com.

