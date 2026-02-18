Pall Targets CAPEX Reduction in Oil and Gas Processing with SepraSol™ Plus Horizontal Liquid/Gas (HLG) Coalescer and High Flow Gas Solutions

Lower initial capital expenditure and lifecycle operating cost through smaller vessels and optimized element counts

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As capital constraints intensify across the oil and gas industry, operators are under increasing pressure to deliver higher throughput while minimizing capital investment. Pall Corporation, a global leader in filtration, separation and purification, is addressing these challenges with the two new products, the SepraSol™ Plus Horizontal Liquid/Gas (HLG) Coalescer and High Flow Gas (HFG) particle filtration solution. These solutions are designed to reduce capital expenditure and total cost of ownership by using significantly smaller vessels with fewer filter elements without compromising filtration quality or efficiency.

Liquid aerosols and solid particulates are primary contaminants in process gas streams, contributing to premature equipment wear and expensive unplanned downtime. High Flow Gas filters provide effective particulate control in high volume applications while enabling more compact vessel designs. The SepraSol Plus coalescer delivers high efficiency aerosol removal in a new horizontal configuration engineered to maintain performance while reducing system size and complexity. Each solution can be deployed independently or together. ‑volume applications while enabling more compact vessel designs‑efficiency aerosol removal in a new horizontal configuration engineered to maintain performance while reducing system size and complexity.

"Across global oil and gas markets, operators must deliver more capacity and reliability under tighter capital constraints," said Greg Sears, vice president and general manager of Pall Corporation's Energy+ business unit. "Our two newest products SepraSol Plus and High Flow Gas reflect how we're responding to that reality by helping customers optimize allocation of capex dollars and total cost of ownership through smarter system design while maintaining the performance and operational uptime our customers require."

With capital discipline remaining a top priority for operators, Pall leverages its expertise in system design and sizing to help reduce vessel size and filter element counts, lowering initial capital investment and supporting long‑term total cost of ownership. The HLG and HFG solutions are designed to support improved reliability, downstream equipment protection and more efficient management of footprint and capital investment in gas processing applications.

