Pall Corporation Appoints Dr. Roland Folz as President

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pall Corporation, a Danaher company and a global leader in filtration, separation and purification, announced the appointment of Dr. Roland Folz as President, Pall Corporation, effective March 3, 2026.

As President, Dr. Folz will lead Pall's global business and set the company's strategic direction, working closely with the leadership team to drive long-term growth, advance innovation and strengthen operational and commercial execution across the organization.

"Pall is shaping how critical industries operate, enabling them to be more efficient, more sustainable and drive greater impact," said Dr. Roland Folz. "I am excited to work with the team to translate Pall's deep scientific expertise and engineering strength into solutions that help customers solve increasingly complex challenges while building long‑term value."

Dr. Folz brings more than 20 years of leadership experience across the industrial, food and beverage and water technology sectors, along with a strong commitment to agility, innovation, collaboration and efficiency. He joins Pall from Pentair, where he spent the past 12 years and most recently served as Group President, Industrial Solutions. In that role, he led a diverse portfolio spanning food and beverage, sustainable gas, membrane technologies, air systems, oil and gas and water applications.

About Pall Corporation

Pall Corporation is a filtration, separation and purification leader providing solutions to meet the critical fluid management needs of customers across the broad spectrum of industries. Pall collaborates with customers to advance health, safety, and environmentally responsible technologies. The Company's engineered products enable process and product innovation and minimize emissions and waste. Pall Corporation serves customers worldwide. For more information visit www.pall.com.

About Danaher

Danaher is a leading global life sciences and diagnostics innovator, committed to accelerating the power of science and technology to improve human health. Our businesses partner closely with customers to solve many of the most important health challenges impacting patients around the world. Danaher's advanced science and technology - and proven ability to innovate - help enable faster, more accurate diagnoses and help reduce the time and cost needed to sustainably discover, develop and deliver life-changing therapies. Focused on scientific excellence, innovation and continuous improvement, our approximately 60,000 associates worldwide help ensure that Danaher is improving quality of life for billions of people today, while setting the foundation for a healthier, more sustainable tomorrow. Explore more at www.danaher.com.

