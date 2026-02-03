Pall Corporation Powers Emirates' Fleet with Advanced Filtration Solutions

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pall Corporation, a global leader in filtration, separation and purification, and Emirates Airline are celebrating a decade-long partnership that has redefined reliability and passenger comfort in modern aviation. From powering the iconic Airbus A380 to supporting the Boeing 777, Pall's advanced filtration technologies continue to power every journey with high-performance filtration solutions. Pall Corporation and Emirates have agreed to extend their current agreement for purchase and repairs of spares supplied by Pall Corporation until the end of 2030.

Pall's advanced filtration and separation solutions have been integral to Emirates' flagship fleet, while the partnership also includes repair services for critical components—underscoring a shared commitment to operational excellence and uncompromising safety.

"This collaboration demonstrates how technology and vision can transform air travel," said Karmyn Norwood, Vice President & General Manager of the Aerospace business unit of Pall Corporation. "As Emirates invests in next-generation aircraft, we're proud to deliver solutions that advance sustainability and operational excellence."

In an industry where reliability and safety are non-negotiable, partnerships like this define the future. By aligning innovation with operational scale, Emirates and Pall are setting the standard for how airlines can deliver superior experiences.

About Pall Corporation

Pall Corporation is a filtration, separation and purification leader providing solutions to meet the critical fluid management needs of customers across the broad spectrum of industries. Pall collaborates with customers to advance health, safety, and environmentally responsible technologies. The Company's engineered products enable process and product innovation and minimize emissions and waste. Pall Corporation serves customers worldwide. For more information visit www.pall.com .

About Emirates

Emirates' journey began in 1985, today it is the world's largest international airline as measured in Revenue Passenger Kilometres, and one of the most consistently recognised and awarded airlines for service and product excellence at every touchpoint of the travel journey. From its global hub in Dubai, Emirates connects travellers to more than 150 destinations across six continents and operates the world's largest fleets of Boeing 777s and Airbus A380s, alongside its newly introduced Airbus A350s.

