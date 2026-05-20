Pall to Address a Key Decarbonization Challenge with Additively Manufactured Filtration

New pilot program targets a flue-gas pre-treatment bottleneck that affects carbon capture reliability, cost, and scalability

Supported by $1 million CAD in funding from Emissions Reduction Alberta (ERA) and includes engineering-scale validation

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pall Corporation, a Danaher company and advanced filtration leader, has been awarded $1 million CAD from the Government of Alberta through Emissions Reduction Alberta (ERA) to accelerate development of an additively manufactured flue-gas filtration solution designed to overcome pre-treatment bottlenecks and improve the reliability of carbon capture under real-world conditions. Addressing flue-gas pre-treatment challenges is critical to scaling carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS), a key pathway to decarbonizing hard‑to‑abate sectors.

"Decarbonizing the world's most essential industries requires more than ambition—it requires technologies that perform reliably at scale under real‑world conditions," said Greg Sears, vice president and general manager of Pall's Energy+ business. "By addressing upstream constraints like flue‑gas pre‑treatment, we are helping enable more consistent, deployable carbon capture solutions."

Flue-gas pre‑treatment is a persistent bottleneck, as harsh operating conditions challenge conventional filtration systems and limit overall performance. In these environments, high particulate loading and variability can lead to equipment fouling, solvent degradation, aerosol emissions, and excessive water use, driving higher costs, reducing reliability, and slowing broader CCUS adoption.

Through an engineering‑scale pilot at a cement plant in Alberta, Canada, Pall will combine patented large confined jet pulse (LCJP) technology with 3D‑printed metal filter media in a compact, modular, regenerable design to validate system performance and generate data to support scale‑up across carbon capture applications. Unlike conventional filtration, additive manufacturing enables precise control of pore structure and flow paths—improving particle removal while maintaining low pressure drop in demanding flue gas conditions.

"With the right expertise, infrastructure and regulatory environment, Alberta continues to be a natural choice for companies developing and scaling innovative technologies," said Grant Hunter, Minister of Alberta Environment and Protected Areas. "By proving new technology at a cement plant here at home, this project is helping make carbon capture even better while supporting jobs in Alberta and delivering emissions‑reduction solutions the world can use."

"Emissions Reduction Alberta's support helps accelerate commercialization and strengthens collaboration across the CCUS ecosystem," said Srinivas Garimella, Senior Director, Additive Manufacturing, Pall Corporation. "Additive manufacturing gives us the design freedom to tune structure and robustness together so the media can hold up in harsh flue gas while staying cleanable and efficient. That combination is critical for stable performance at scale."

By advancing a manufacturable, high‑performance filtration solution for demanding flue gas conditions, Pall is enabling more reliable, industrial-scale deployment of carbon capture.

🔗 To learn more about our carbon capture solutions here.

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About Pall Corporation

Pall Corporation, a Danaher company and advanced filtration leader, provides solutions to meet the critical fluid management needs of customers across the broad spectrum of industries. Pall collaborates with customers to advance health, safety, and environmentally responsible technologies. The Company's engineered products enable process and product innovation and minimize emissions and waste. Pall Corporation serves customers worldwide. For more information visit www.pall.com.

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About Danaher

Danaher is a leading global life sciences and diagnostics innovator, committed to accelerating the power of science and technology to improve human health. Through our connected ecosystem of industry-leading businesses, we work side by side with customers to solve their most complex scientific and clinical challenges—helping move innovations from discovery to delivery faster for patients who depend on them. Powered by the Danaher Business System, our advanced science and technology and proven ability to innovate help enable faster, more accurate diagnoses and reduce the time, cost, and risk required to discover, develop, and deliver life-changing therapies. Through continuous improvement and operational excellence, our approximately 60,000 associates worldwide are focused on delivering lasting impact and improving quality of life around the world, while building a healthier, more sustainable tomorrow. Explore more at www.danaher.com.

SOURCE Pall Corporation