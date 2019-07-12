Palladium Equity Partners, LLC Raises $1.56 Billion in Fifth Private Equity Fund

NEW YORK, July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Palladium Equity Partners, LLC (along with its affiliates, "Palladium"), a middle market private equity firm with over $3 billion in assets under management, today announced that it has completed fundraising for Palladium Equity Partners V, L.P. ("PEP V") with commitments of $1.56 billion. Palladium's previous fund, Palladium Equity Partners IV, L.P., closed on $1.14 billion in 2014.

PEP V will pursue the same strategy as its predecessor fund, primarily investing in middle market companies in partnership with founders and experienced management teams and applying Palladium's GOL™ value creation process to seek to grow and improve such companies. Already, Palladium has made investments from PEP V in three companies: Spice World, a supplier of garlic and other spices under the Spice World brand; Kymera International, a global specialty materials company; and Quirch Foods, a distributor and exporter of protein and Hispanic food products based in the U.S.

PEP V received strong support from existing limited partners and attracted many first-time investors, including well-known corporate and public pension plans, family offices, funds of funds, insurance companies and other institutional investors in North America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Latin America.

Marcos A. Rodriguez, Chairman and CEO of Palladium, said: "We are pleased with the strong support PEP V received from existing and new limited partners. Our team looks forward to continuing to apply our disciplined investment process and our GOL™ value creation process to seek to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns."

"As we deploy PEP V, we are excited to continue to partner with founders and management teams to help improve and grow their companies into larger and more valuable market leaders," said David Perez, President and COO of Palladium.

About Palladium Equity Partners, LLC

Palladium is a middle market private equity firm with over $3 billion of assets under management. The firm seeks to acquire and grow companies in partnership with founders and experienced management teams by providing capital, strategic guidance and operational oversight. Since its founding in 1997, Palladium has made 33 platform investments and over 130 add-on acquisitions. For more information on Palladium Equity Partners, please visit www.palladiumequity.com.

