Palladium Equity Partners Names Erick Bronner Managing Director of Fundraising and Investor Relations

Mr. Bronner will build and cultivate Palladium's relationships with investors and oversee the firm's capital raising and communications efforts. In addition to enhancing the firm's talented fundraising and investor relations team, Mr. Bronner will be a member of Palladium's senior management and support the firm's strategic decision-making process.

Mr. Bronner has been a private equity fundraising and investor relations professional for more than 20 years, first as a Managing Director in Merrill Lynch's Private Funds Group and, most recently, as the Global Head of Fundraising and Investors Relations at The Riverside Company. Prior to Merrill Lynch, Mr. Bronner worked as an investment banker at Citicorp Securities and was a Public Accountant at Arthur Andersen. He holds a BS from Lehigh University, an MBA from Emory University and a JD and MST from American University.

Palladium's Chairman and CEO, Marcos Rodriguez, said, "We are excited to have Erick join our team. His unique insights, experience and relationships within private equity will build on our 25- year history with our investors, employees and communities as one of the private equity industry's oldest minority-owned firms. Our stakeholders have come to expect that we will continue to deliver superior investment outcomes while intentionally working to reduce inequality and create transformative economic opportunity within our communities. We are delighted to have Erick represent our firm and mission to the broader investment community. Our senior management as well as the leadership of our portfolio companies reflect the demographics of our investors and communities. We view the breadth and depth of our team as one of our greatest strengths and competitive advantages. Erick's reputation for excellence and his standing within the limited partner community will deepen our strengths and help accelerate our growth."

Mr. Bronner said, "For many years I have watched Palladium Equity Partners distinguish itself as a diverse investment manager with strong results, a differentiated offering, and longstanding relationships with investors. I am very excited to be joining this exceptional firm with an experienced and cohesive team committed to making a difference while delivering strong outcomes to all of its stakeholders."

About Palladium Equity Partners, LLC

Palladium is a middle market private equity firm with nearly $3 billion in assets under management. The firm seeks to acquire and grow companies in partnership with founders and experienced management teams by providing capital, strategic guidance and operational oversight. Since its founding in 1997, Palladium has made 36 platform investments and 140 add-on acquisitions.

Palladium is a signatory of the United Nations supported Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). The PRI is recognized as the leading global network for investors committed to integrating environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations into their investment decision making. For more information on Palladium, please visit www.palladiumequity.com.

