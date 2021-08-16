Palladium Equity Partners Recruits Carlos Reyes from The World Bank, Appoints Partner Eugenie Cesar-Fabian to Head of ESG & Sustainability and Promotes Dominick Barbieri to General Counsel & Chief Compliance Officer

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Palladium Equity Partners, LLC, one of the nation's oldest minority-owned private equity firms with nearly $3 billion in assets under management, today announced that Carlos Reyes has joined the firm as a Managing Director; Partner Eugenie-Cesar Fabian has been appointed as Head of ESG & Sustainability and Dominick Barbieri has been promoted to General Counsel & Chief Compliance Officer succeeding Ms. Cesar-Fabian in that role.

Mr. Reyes joins Palladium with over 15 years of experience in private equity and principal investment. For the past 10 years, Mr. Reyes has worked at IFC Asset Management Company (AMC), a division of IFC – itself a member of the World Bank Group – where he was a Principal in IFC's $1.0 billion African, Latin American and Caribbean Fund, as well as Head of AMC's Direct Equity Impact Fund.

Prior to IFC Asset Management Company, Mr. Reyes held senior roles at BP plc, including Strategy Advisor to the CEO's Office and Director E&P for their M&A Group. He also worked as a senior analyst at the World Bank. Mr. Reyes holds an MBA from Yale School of Management, a Masters in International Public Policy from George Mason University and a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Universidad de Barcelona.

In her role as Head of ESG & Sustainability, Ms. Cesar-Fabian will continue to build upon Palladium's 25-year commitment to ESG and diversity, equity and inclusion. Having joined the Firm in June 2011 as its first General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer, Ms. Cesar-Fabian has spent the past decade institutionalizing the firm's robust internal processes and became a partner in 2020. In the new role, Ms. Cesar-Fabian will lead Palladium's ongoing initiatives as an industry leader in ESG, including overseeing the firm's responsibilities as a UNPRI signatory and a founding signatory of ILPA's Diversity in Action Initiative.

Prior to joining Palladium, she served as a litigation associate and counsel at two international law firms, practicing in the areas of securities litigation and regulatory defense. In 2020, Ms. Cesar-Fabian received the National Organization for Women's "Women of Power and Influence" Award and was recognized by Crain's NY Business and a Notable LGBTQ Leader & Executive. In 2021, she was accepted as a Lawyer of Distinction. Ms. Cesar-Fabian received a B.A. from New York University and a J.D. from St. John's University School of Law. She presently serves on the board of the St. John's School of Law Alumni Association and as a founding member of the school's Women's Mentoring Circle.

Prior to joining Palladium in 2017 as Associate General Counsel and Deputy Chief Compliance Officer, Mr. Barbieri served as Senior Counsel with the Division of Enforcement of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. During approximately five-and-a-half years at the SEC, Mr. Barbieri investigated, litigated, and resolved matters involving insider trading, conflicts of interest, fraudulent offerings, and pay-to-play allegations on behalf of the Commission's Division of Enforcement and Complex Financial Instruments Unit, where he received recognition for outstanding service, including Director's and Special Act awards. Prior to that, Mr. Barbieri served as an associate with Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP. Mr. Barbieri began his career as a law clerk to the Honorable Richard C. Wesley of the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit. Additionally, Mr. Barbieri serves as a member of a Character and Fitness Committee for New York's Appellate Division. Mr. Barbieri received a B.A. from S.U.N.Y Binghamton summa cum laude, and a J.D. from St. John's University School of Law summa cum laude, where he served as the Editor-in-Chief of the Law Review.

Palladium's Chairman and CEO, Marcos Rodriguez, said, "We are pleased to welcome Carlos to Palladium. He brings to Palladium decades of experience in impact investing serving in senior positions at The World Bank and the IFC. Genie's appointment as the Head of ESG & Sustainability is an acknowledgement of her dedication and hard work in this sphere over the last 11 years at the Firm. Dom's well-deserved promotion to General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer is in recognition of his contributions over the last 5 years at Palladium. We believe these promotions and senior hires are important steps as we continue to build Palladium to generate superior outcomes for all of our stakeholders."

About Palladium Equity Partners, LLC

Palladium is a middle market private equity firm with nearly $3 billion in assets under management. The firm seeks to acquire and grow companies in partnership with founders and experienced management teams by providing capital, strategic guidance and operational oversight. Since its founding in 1997, Palladium has made 37 platform investments and 141 add-on acquisitions.

Palladium is a signatory of the United Nations supported Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). The PRI is recognized as the leading global network for investors committed to integrating environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations into their investment decision making. For more information on Palladium, please visit www.palladiumequity.com.

