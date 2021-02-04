Palladium Equity Partners Signs United Nations Supported Principles for Responsible Investment

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Palladium Equity Partners, LLC, a middle market private equity firm with nearly $3 billion in assets under management, today announced that it has become a signatory of the United Nations supported Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). The PRI is recognized as the leading global network for investors committed to integrating environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations into their investment decision making.

Palladium's Chairman and CEO, Marcos Rodriguez, said, "Palladium is honored to join the UN PRI initiative. Since our founding almost 25 years ago, Palladium has been committed to responsible investing. We look forward to incorporating the PRI principles into our investment strategies."

Fiona Reynolds, CEO of PRI said, "We are very pleased to welcome Palladium Equity Partners onboard as a signatory to the PRI. In joining the PRI, Palladium joins more than 3,000 signatories with over USD 100 trillion in AUM in committing to consider ESG factors in its investment and ownership decisions. We look forward to working with the team."

About PRI

The Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) is a UN-supported international network of investors working together to put the six Principles for Responsible Investment into practice. Its goal is to understand the implications of sustainability for investors and support signatories to incorporate these issues into their investment decision making and ownership practices. For more information please visit https://www.unpri.org/about

About Palladium Equity Partners, LLC

Palladium is a middle market private equity firm with nearly $3 billion in assets under management. The firm seeks to acquire and grow companies in partnership with founders and experienced management teams by providing capital, strategic guidance and operational oversight. Since its founding in 1997, Palladium has made 36 platform investments and 140 add-on acquisitions. For more information on Palladium, please visit www.palladiumequity.com.

