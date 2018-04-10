Palladium Equity Partners to Sell Jordan Health Services to Kelso & Company and Blue Wolf Capital Partners

Under Palladium's ownership since December 2010, Jordan has grown into a leading provider of home health and hospice services to approximately 39,000 patients throughout the states of Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana and Missouri. Jordan's organic growth initiatives and its proactive M&A program have expanded the company's service offerings, allowed it to achieve geographic scale and enabled it to lead the consolidation in its markets.

In partnering with Jordan, Palladium assisted in the recruitment of senior team members, supported the company's investment in corporate infrastructure and diversification into new business lines, and helped facilitate more than 30 acquisitions.

Caleb Clark of Palladium said, "We are proud to have partnered with the Jordan leadership team to build the company into a premier home health and hospice provider. Palladium's investment in Jordan is an example of our proactive approach to investing in family and founder owned businesses and partnering with management teams to help such enterprises achieve their full potential. Jeff and the team have done a terrific job building the business and we wish them the best of luck going forward with their new partners."

Dean Holland, Chairman of Jordan, said, "It has been an honor and a privilege to partner with Palladium and work alongside the many dedicated and committed professionals at Jordan Health Services. Having a front row seat to witness Jordan's tremendous growth and development into one of the leading home care and hospice providers in the United States has been exciting and truly rewarding. Finding the right partner to bring the resources and expertise to work with the team at Jordan to take the company to even greater heights was no small task and one not taken lightly. On behalf of the Board of Managers of Jordan, we are very pleased with this outcome. I have no doubt this company will not only expand into even greater market and industry leadership roles, but help shape the future of community-based health care delivery."

Jeff Fisher, Chief Executive Officer of Jordan, said, "Palladium has been an excellent partner to Jordan and was instrumental to facilitating our growth over the last seven years. We are excited for the opportunity that lies ahead for the combination of Jordan, Great Lakes and National and know that this will have a very positive impact on our patients and employees."

About Jordan Health Services

Founded in 1975 and based in Dallas, TX, Jordan Health Services is one of the nation's largest home care providers. With its unique blend of services including personal care, case management, skilled nursing, therapy, and hospice services, Jordan's team of highly skilled and dedicated professionals provide care to approximately 39,000 patients throughout the states of Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana and Missouri. For more information, visit www.jhsi.com.

About Palladium Equity Partners, LLC

Palladium is a middle market private equity firm with more than $2.7 billion of assets under management. The firm seeks to acquire and grow companies in partnership with founders and experienced management teams by providing capital, strategic guidance and operational oversight. Since its founding in 1997, Palladium has invested approximately $1.9 billion of capital in 30 platform investments and more than 100 add-on acquisitions. The firm focuses primarily on buyout equity investments in the range of $50 million to $150 million. The principals of the firm have significant experience in consumer, services, industrials, and healthcare businesses, with a special focus on companies they believe will benefit from the growth in the U.S. Hispanic population. Palladium is based in New York City. For more information, visit www.palladiumequity.com.

Media Contact for Palladium Equity Partners:

Todd Fogarty, KEKST, todd.fogarty@kekst.com, 212-521-4854

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/palladium-equity-partners-to-sell-jordan-health-services-to-kelso--company-and-blue-wolf-capital-partners-300627422.html

SOURCE Palladium Equity Partners, LLC

Related Links

http://www.palladiumequity.com

