palleos healthcare Advances Clinical Trial Execution with Veeva Vault Clinical Data Applications

German CRO harmonizes patient health data from multiple sources to boost clinical study efficiency

BARCELONA, Spain, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that palleos healthcare has selected Veeva Vault Clinical Data Management Suite (CDMS) with Veeva Vault EDC and Veeva CDB (clinical database) to connect all clinical study data on one platform. A unified view of clinical data from wearables and other sources offers palleos healthcare greater visibility and control to adapt studies in real time.

"Managing high volumes of data from multiple sources, including wearables that monitor patient health status, is a demanding task," said Dr. Philip Raeth, managing director at palleos healthcare. "Unifying data with Veeva Vault EDC and Veeva CDB gives palleos healthcare real-time insight into how a study is progressing, enabling us to better assess and manage outcomes."

Based in Germany, palleos healthcare is an international end-to-end full-service contract research organization (CRO) with sponsor capabilities in clinical studies covering phase I-IV drug and medical device trials for various indications, as well as (pre)-clinical consulting services. Using Vault EDC, palleos healthcare can easily design specifications, execute studies, and accommodate mid-study changes with zero downtime. Veeva CDB brings together palleos healthcare's study data from multiple sources into one cohesive data format to make data cleaning, reporting, and export more efficient. 

"palleos healthcare is forward thinking in its management of increasingly complex clinical trials," said Paul MacDonald, senior director of strategy for Vault CDMS. "Veeva Vault EDC and Veeva CDB offer palleos healthcare a comprehensive view of their study data, enabling them to further advance clinical trial execution to benefit patients."

Vault CDMS is part of Veeva Development Cloud, the operating system for product development that brings together applications for clinical, quality, regulatory, and safety to help organizations drive end-to-end business processes.

About Veeva Systems
Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest biopharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com/eu.

Veeva Forward-looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements regarding Veeva's products and services and the expected results or benefits from use of our products and services. These statements are based on our current expectations. Actual results could differ materially from those provided in this release and we have no obligation to update such statements. There are numerous risks that have the potential to negatively impact our results, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in our filing on Form 10-Q for the period ended July 31, 2023, which you can find here (a summary of risks which may impact our business can be found on pages 38 and 39), and in our subsequent SEC filings, which you can access at sec.gov.

