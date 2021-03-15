Palm Bay Memory Care Executive Chef Christa Brunelle Advances to Finals in the International 'Favorite Chefs' Competition

Chef Brunelle has been cooking professionally for over 23 years, injecting her cheerful spirit into each creation prepared at Palm Bay Memory Care, an all-memory-care community operated by Watercrest Senior Living Group . Brunelle joined the Watercrest family in the kitchen of Market Street Memory Care Residence Viera, training with award-winning Chef Ryan Gorsuch before her promotion to Executive Chef at Palm Bay Memory Care.

For the past four years, Chef Brunelle has showcased her cooking demonstrations and tips through lively and fun-filled Facebook Live videos, and she hopes to expand her reach through the competition's exposure.

"It is heartwarming to see the faces of our memory care residents light up as they engage in cooking demonstrations," says Palm Bay Memory Care Executive Chef Brunelle. "Cooking awakens the appetite, the senses, and the soul. My hope is that this competition will help me bring more awareness to Alzheimer's and other dementia-related illnesses through my cooking shows."

A portion of the competition's proceeds will be donated to Feeding America, the nation's largest organization dedicated to fighting domestic hunger through a nationwide network of food banks. For more than 40 years, Feeding America has provided nourishing food to people who are facing food insecurity while actively working to end the cycle of hunger and poverty. For contest information and to vote for Christa, visit https://favchef.com/2021/christa-maxine-brunelle.

Palm Bay Memory Care is operated by Watercrest Senior Living Group, a Great Place to Work®, certified organization for the past three consecutive years. Watercrest is unique in their growth mindset, modeling servant leadership and exceptional standards of customer service within every level of the organization. Watercrest associates champion a culture which nurtures relationships in the interest of acting as trusted advisors. By continuously investing in these servant hearts, Watercrest develops value-centered leaders who deliver personalized service.

Palm Bay Memory Care is ideally located at 350 Malabar Road SW in Palm Bay, Fl. The all-memory care residence features 72 apartments with gracious accommodations and upscale amenities. Residents enjoy state-of-the-art wellness, enhanced culinary, and exceptional care programs, all tailored to individual resident preferences. For information, visit www.palmbaymemorycare.com or contact James Brassard at 321-574-6290.

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations management of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. Visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

