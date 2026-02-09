Palm City Welcomes New Nautical Ventures Retail Store, Supporting Over 1,100 Tenders Sold Across the Network

PALM CITY, Fla., Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR) ("Vision Marine" or the "Company"), a marine technology and retail platform company, today announced the opening of a new Nautical Ventures retail store in Palm City, Florida, marking a milestone of more than 1,100 yacht tenders sold across the Nautical Ventures network since 2021, supported through centralized rigging, integration, and delivery operations at the Palm City facility.

The Palm City location has historically operated as a high-volume tender rigging, preparation, and logistics center serving Nautical Ventures' Florida-wide retail operations. The volume of tenders sold across the network and supported through this facility reflects sustained customer demand and operational scale that Vision Marine is now extending into a dedicated, customer-facing retail and service platform.

The yacht tender and inflatable boat segment represents a significant and established portion of the global marine industry. According to independent industry research published by Mordor Intelligence, the global inflatable boat market operates at a multi-billion-dollar scale and is supported by long-term demand drivers including superyacht activity, marina-based operations, charter fleets, and the increasing use of tenders as primary leisure vessels.¹ Within this market environment, Vision Marine continues to advance a disciplined tender strategy focused on asset optimization and scalable execution.

"The tender market has evolved significantly over time," said Diego N. Conti, General Sales Manager at Nautical Ventures. "What was once a purely functional accessory has become a central part of how owners, charter operators, and marinas experience boating. Demand has grown not only in volume, but in expectations around performance, integration, and service. Palm City reflects that evolution — it allows us to scale what we already do well and support where this segment is clearly heading."

Since 2021, Nautical Ventures has sold more than 1,100 yacht tenders across its Florida locations, supported by the Palm City team's specialized expertise in tender configuration, mechanical and electrical integration, quality control, and platform-specific customization across a wide range of tender brands and vessel profiles. This integration know-how represents a core operational capability supporting multiple Nautical Ventures locations.

By formalizing Palm City as a customer-facing yacht tender and inflatable boat dealership, Vision Marine is scaling an existing operational asset into a broader commercial and service platform. The location will continue to support centralized rigging, integration, and delivery for tenders sold throughout the Nautical Ventures network while expanding its direct retail presence, improving customer access along Florida's Atlantic coast and supporting demand generated well beyond a single county or local market.

The expanded role of Palm City also strengthens Vision Marine's vertically integrated strategy by connecting retail activity, service execution, and technology enablement. As previously disclosed, the Company views the yacht tender segment as a potential long-term platform for its E-Motion™ high-voltage electric propulsion system, leveraging Nautical Ventures established tender integration expertise to support future evaluation and integration on applicable platforms, subject to market conditions and vessel profiles. ²

This initiative builds on Vision Marine's previously announced strategy to expand its presence in the global tender market through Nautical Ventures, reinforcing the segment as a scalable, network-wide opportunity supported by experienced personnel, centralized integration capabilities, and disciplined capital deployment. ²

About Vision Marine Technologies Inc.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR) is a marine technology and retail platform company focused on enhancing the on-water experience through innovation, integration, and scalable market access. Through its proprietary E-Motion™ high-voltage electric propulsion technology and its wholly owned Nautical Ventures retail network, Vision Marine operates a vertically integrated platform spanning propulsion systems, boat distribution, service, customization, and customer engagement across Florida and select global markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding market opportunities, strategic initiatives, technology evaluation, operational expansion, and future integration plans. These statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Vision Marine undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements except as required by law.

