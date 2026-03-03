Palm Tree Securities Serves as Exclusive Financial Advisor to Sun Mountain Sports on New Credit Facilities from Sagard and J.P. Morgan

LOS ANGELES, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Palm Tree Securities LLC ("Palm Tree") announces that it served as the exclusive financial advisor to Sun Mountain Sports, LLC ("Sun Mountain"), a portfolio company of Solace Capital Partners ("Solace"), in connection with securing a new cash-flow term loan and revolving line of credit provided by Sagard Holdings and JPMorgan Chase & Co, respectively.

Sun Mountain is a premium performance golf equipment and apparel brand with more than 40 years of heritage and a track record of category-defining innovation across golf bags, apparel, and travel gear. The Company is consistently recognized as an industry leader in the worldwide golf market, supported by a strong presence in green-grass channels, broad distribution across major retail partners, and a longstanding reputation for quality, technical excellence, and customer loyalty.

Palm Tree advised Sun Mountain throughout the transaction, providing comprehensive capital advisory and execution support, including lender positioning, process management, and transaction execution. The new partnerships offer Sun Mountain financial resources to fund ongoing growth initiatives.

"We are excited for our future and look forward to a strong collaboration with Sagard and JPM as we invest behind product innovation, expand our commercial reach, and support long-term value creation," said Grant Knudson, CEO of Sun Mountain Sports.

"This financing represents an important milestone for Sun Mountain and provides capital structure flexibility to support the Company's strategic priorities," said Brett Wyard, Managing Partner at Solace. "We appreciate the continued partnership with Palm Tree and disciplined execution throughout the process."

"Sun Mountain is a premier brand with a differentiated product portfolio and a reputation for innovation and quality," said Stephen Rossi, Senior Managing Director at Palm Tree Securities. "We are proud to have advised Sun Mountain and Solace on this outcome which positions the business with a scalable financing solution for its next phase of growth."

About Sun Mountain Sports, LLC

Sun Mountain Sports, LLC is a leading designer and manufacturer of premium golf equipment, apparel, and travel gear, known for more than 40 years of product innovation and performance-driven design. The Company's portfolio spans golf bags, push carts, apparel, and travel covers, with products assembled at its Missoula, Montana headquarters. Founded in 1981, Sun Mountain has been credited with several category innovations, including advancements in lightweight and stand-bag design, golf push carts, and golf travel solutions.

About Solace Capital Partners

Solace Capital Partners is a Los Angeles-based alternative investment manager that manages more than $500 million of assets. Solace focuses on constructive investing in middle market companies across a wide variety of sectors in the U.S. and Canada, providing flexible equity and debt solutions for established businesses in the industrial, distribution, marketing, business services, and consumer sectors.

About Palm Tree:

Palm Tree is the modern M&A advisor. It integrates financial, operational, and investment banking services in a single-source platform that advises and executes on value creation initiatives that power transactions, transitions, and transformations. Founded in 2010, Palm Tree was born out of private equity and approaches engagements with the results-driven focus of owners and operators.

Investment Banking services are offered through Palm Tree Securities, LLC, a registered broker-dealer, a member of FINRA | SIPC. Palm Tree Securities, LLC is not affiliated with any other entities mentioned in this release.

