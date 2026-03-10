Palm Tree Securities Advises Detroit Manufacturing Systems on its Acquisition of Android Industries and Avancez to form Voltava

LOS ANGELES and CHICAGO, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Palm Tree Securities LLC is pleased to announce that it served as lead financial advisor and exclusive placement agent to Detroit Manufacturing Systems, LLC ("DMS") in its acquisition of Android Industries, LLC ("Android") and its affiliate, Avancez, LLC ("Avancez"), which closed in December 2025. As part of the transaction, a new entity, Voltava, LLC ("Voltava"), was formed to unify operations.

The transaction brings together three highly complementary organizations specializing in manufacturing and value-added assembly services and establishes a premier global manufacturing and assembly partner serving a diverse array of industries including automotive, industrial, e-mobility, micromobility, heavy truck, government and tooling and equipment design and manufacturing. The formation of Voltava represents a significant milestone for both organizations and represents the continued demand for scaled innovative manufacturing partners capable of supporting increasingly complex supply chains.

"The formation of Voltava represents a powerful step forward for the legacy organizations," said Bruce Smith, Owner, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Voltava. "Together, we are building a global platform with the scale, expertise and resources to set a new standard in manufacturing and assembly while delivering lasting value for our customers and partners worldwide."

"We are proud to have advised DMS in bringing together three organizations with a shared vision for growth," said Stephen Rossi, Senior Managing Director at Palm Tree, "the new organization is positioned to better serve OEM customers through expanded scale, enhanced operational capabilities, and a more diversified product offering".

Palm Tree supported DMS throughout the transaction, providing buy-side advisory, acquisition financing support, and deal execution to help ensure a successful close and position the combined organization for future value creation.

Advisors

Palm Tree Securities, LLC, served as lead financial advisor and exclusive placement agent to Detroit Manufacturing Systems. CMD Global Partners, LLC, also served as co-financial advisor.

Senior Financing

Wells Fargo served as Agent on a new asset-based credit facility. The credit facility also includes an uncommitted accordion feature to fuel future strategic growth initiatives. PNC Capital Markets acted as Joint Lead Arranger and U.S. Bank is a participant in the transaction.

Ansley Park Capital, serving as lead agent, provided an acquisition term loan and equipment financing to fund capital expenditures and support Voltava's strategic growth initiatives. Wingspire Capital and Capteris each acted as participants in the transaction.

Banco Santander Mexico also provided financing to effectuate the transaction, including a term loan to refinance Android's existing term debt in Mexico and to finance capital investments in Saltillo, Mexico.

About Voltava:

Voltava is a premier, global manufacturing and assembly partner formed through the combination of Detroit Manufacturing Systems, Android Industries and Avancez. Headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan, Voltava unites the complementary strengths of three industry leaders to deliver innovative solutions in complex module assembly, sequencing, contract manufacturing, supply chain, automation and tooling and equipment design. With approximately 5,400 Team Members across 21 facilities worldwide, Voltava serves a broad portfolio of OEM customers across the automotive, industrial, e-mobility, heavy truck, defense and technology sectors. The company is built on a foundation of quality, safety, operational excellence and environmental responsibility--made possible through a vibrant, collaborative, diverse and people-focused culture.

About Palm Tree:

Palm Tree is the modern M&A advisor. It integrates financial, operational, and investment banking services in a single-source platform that advises and executes on value creation initiatives that power transactions, transitions, and transformations. Founded in 2010, Palm Tree was born out of private equity and approaches engagements with the results-driven focus of owners and operators. Its teams draw from experience in private equity, financial consulting, Big-4 accounting, investment banking, and business operations to deliver on the time-sensitive, uncompromising demands of strategic events.

Investment Banking services are offered through Palm Tree Securities, LLC, a registered broker-dealer, a member of FINRA | SIPC. Palm Tree Securities, LLC is not affiliated with any other entities mentioned in this release.

