Palmer Trucks receives national workplace award from Women in Trucking

Fort Wayne General Manager Tracy Walters comments, "The support, ongoing training and the respect we receive are just a few things that makes working for Palmer Trucks such a great experience. From ownership on down, Palmer has always treated women as equals." Not only are women part of the team at Palmer Trucks, but they are given equitable opportunity for promotion and advancement. Walters oversees two Kenworth branches in Northern Indiana and leads a substantial portion of Palmer Trucks' operational activities.

While an inclusive and supportive culture is paramount in the workplace, it's also embraced as part of team members' personal lives. Indianapolis Parts Manager Kelli Adams shared, "I have been blessed to work for Palmer Trucks for almost 23 years. The flexibility of being able to work my schedule around raising 3 kids very-involved in sports has been a blessing. The Palmer Family has allowed me to grow at my own pace, all while still being given the same opportunities as my male co-workers."

Having more than 600 employees in Palmer's diverse workforce spanning the Midwest and the South, all Palmer locations have enjoyed dedicated and talented, female team members throughout the decades. With more than 80 women currently working for Palmer Trucks, diversity and inclusion to help facilitate a welcoming environment for all remains a top priority. Director of Corporate Operations Jacob Nichols adds, "Palmer Trucks is a family organization that works very hard, and it is humbling to be recognized for these values. We are honored to be recognized by this great organization."

About Palmer Trucks, Inc. – Palmer Trucks, Inc., an A+ accredited member of the Better Business Bureau, is the regional leader in the sale, lease, repair, parts retail and finance of Kenworth products. Founded in Indianapolis during July of 1965 by Eldon Palmer, the company has since expanded as a third-generation company throughout Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio. The Palmer team of more than 600 members is dedicated to the highest levels of service, friendliness and integrity as a dealer of Kenworth medium and heavy-duty trucks.

Media Contact:

Cameron Nichols

Marketing Manager

(317) 247 8421

marketing@palmertrucks.com

SOURCE Palmer Trucks

Related Links

http://www.palmertrucks.com/

