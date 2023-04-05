Palmer Trucks to open commercial vehicle parts store south of Fort Wayne, Indiana

Family-owned Palmer Trucks to open TRP all-makes parts store and service shop for commercial trucks, trailers and buses

FORT WAYNE, Ind., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, April 14, Palmer Trucks, a third-generation, family-owned Kenworth truck dealer network based in Indianapolis, will celebrate the grand opening of an all-makes TRP parts store and commercial truck service shop in Fort Wayne, Indiana. TRP of Fort Wayne will serve the local transportation industry by providing a full line of aftermarket parts for trucks, trailers and buses in addition to truck diagnostics and repair for transient traffic from Interstate 69 south of Fort Wayne.

TRP of Fort Wayne will diagnose and repair commercial trucks of all types with a team of expert technicians and the world-class parts supplier network of PACCAR Parts. TRP of Fort Wayne will serve the city with all-makes parts for trucks, trailers and buses near the busy industrial corridor.

Fort Wayne General Manager Tracy Meyers comments, "We are excited to expand our Northeast Indiana footprint as a trusted source for commercial truck parts and repairs. Having parts on-hand and ready maximizes uptime for owner-operators and fleets, keeping America's goods moving to their final destinations."

TRP of Fort Wayne will be located north of Lower Huntington Road at 7006 Ardmore Ave, Fort Wayne, IN 46809 and open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays. Local truck drivers and businesses are welcome to join Palmer Trucks for a grand opening event on Friday, April 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A free lunch, giveaways and door prizes will be included.

Located within a strong industrial corridor on the south side of the city, TRP of Fort Wayne will support small businesses and vocational work truck customers dependent upon truck uptime for on-time deliveries.

Palmer Trucks Chief Operating Officer Tom Kapitan adds, "Palmer Trucks is excited to add additional distribution footprint in the Fort Wayne region and make quality parts and repair services more accessible."

"We're excited to continue leading the community in commercial vehicle parts with a trusted, reliable and proven product line, complete with local delivery and a repair shop staffed with skilled technicians," adds Meyers.

About Palmer Trucks

Palmer Trucks, Inc. is the regional leader in the sale, lease, rental, fabrication, repair and finance of Kenworth ® -The World's Best ® medium and heavy-duty trucks. Founded in Indianapolis in July of 1965 by Eldon Palmer, the company has since expanded as a third-generation company throughout Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio with more than 700 team members and a network of 12 dealerships and three TRP parts stores. The company is an A-rated and accredited member of the Better Business Bureau. Additional information can be found at palmertrucks.com.

