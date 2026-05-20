Palmetto Appoints Loren Padelford as President, Consumer Energy

Platform Veteran Joins to Lead Consumer Growth as Company Enters Next Stage of Expansion

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Palmetto, America's leading consumer energy platform, today announced the appointment of Loren Padelford as President, Consumer Energy. In this role, Padelford will lead Palmetto's consumer growth strategy - including platform R&D, full funnel consumer marketing, partnerships and customer support - as the company accelerates its mission to make energy simple and affordable for American homeowners.

Padelford brings a track record of building and scaling consumer and SMB platforms at some of the most recognized technology companies in the world. Most recently, he served as Chief Revenue Officer at Slice, the technology platform powering more than 15,000 independent pizzerias across the country, where he led commercial growth across the company's merchant acquisition and ecosystem expansion. Prior to Slice, he served as Chief Commercial Officer at BILL, the financial operations platform serving small and mid-sized businesses, where he oversaw revenue strategy across the company's suite of payment and cash flow products.

Before that, Padelford spent nearly seven years at Shopify, where he built Shopify Plus — the company's enterprise commerce solution — from the ground up and ultimately led Shopify's global revenue organization, managing a team of more than 1,500 people across sales, marketing, and account management in over 175 countries.

"Loren has spent his career doing exactly what Palmetto needs right now — building platforms that make complex decisions simple for the people who depend on them," said Chris Kemper, Founder and CEO of Palmetto. "His experience growing merchant networks at Shopify and Slice, and his instinct for platform-first thinking, will be invaluable as we expand our reach and deepen our relationship with American homeowners."

Padelford's appointment follows Palmetto's recent addition of Chief Financial Officer Liz Coddington, continuing the company's investment in senior leadership to support its next phase of growth.

"Palmetto is a generational company, uniquely positioned to transform how Americans understand and access lower energy bills," said Padelford. "We are in the largest shift in energy markets since the introduction of electricity itself, and the opportunity in front of Palmetto is enormous. I'm here to help drive that change."

About Palmetto

Palmetto is a consumer energy platform dedicated to making the clean energy transition simple, accessible, and affordable for American families. Through its digital-first marketplace, Palmetto connects homeowners with vetted clean-energy partners and flexible financing solutions for solar, storage, HVAC, backup power, and energy-efficient appliances. The company's mission is to enable millions of households to reduce utility costs, increase energy resilience, and achieve energy independence. For more information, visit palmetto.com.

Contact:[email protected]

SOURCE Palmetto Clean Technology, Inc.