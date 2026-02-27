Palmetto Closes $250 Million Investment Tax Credit Purchase with Fortune 500 Buyer

Transaction advances Palmetto's strategy to connect corporate capital to clean energy deployment

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Palmetto, America's leading consumer energy platform, today announced it has delivered $250 million in Investment Tax Credit (ITC) sales to a Fortune 500 company, marking a significant milestone in the company's capital markets and clean energy platform strategy - offering a one-stop-shop energy savings opportunity to homeowners throughout the United States.

"Palmetto is building the infrastructure that connects capital to clean energy in ways that are faster, more efficient, and more accessible," said Chris Kemper, Founder and CEO of Palmetto. "This $250 million investment tax credit sale demonstrates the strength of our platform and the increasing role corporations can play in accelerating energy deployment, while advancing their own sustainability and tax strategies."

The transaction underscores growing corporate demand for high-quality transferable tax credits and a strong corporate sponsor that can deliver on its commitments. Proceeds from the transaction are being used to accelerate the delivery of solar and storage solutions that reduce the growing energy burden to consumers.

About Palmetto

Palmetto is a consumer energy platform dedicated to making the clean energy transition simple, accessible, and affordable for American families. Through its digital-first marketplace, Palmetto connects homeowners with vetted clean-energy partners and flexible financing solutions for solar, storage, HVAC, backup power, and energy-efficient appliances. The company's mission is to enable millions of households to reduce utility costs, increase energy resilience, and achieve energy independence.

