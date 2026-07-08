Palmetto Launches Energy Backup Plan to Make Whole-Home Battery Backup Accessible to Consumers

Predictable monthly subscription eliminates upfront cost and repair bills while delivering automatic power during grid outages

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Palmetto, America's leading consumer energy platform, today announced the Palmetto Energy Backup Plan, a battery-only product leasing offering that makes home resilience truly accessible to everyone.

Why it matters now: More storms, more blackout risk

With the U.N. warning that this El Niño year could bring more frequent and severe summer storms, many homeowners are preparing for a tougher-than-normal season of power interruptions. Yet roughly four million rooftop solar systems in the U.S. still lack battery backup and go dark when the grid does, leaving families exposed to outages even as utility bills climb.

Palmetto's solution for homeowners: affordable, automatic, worry–free backup

Palmetto's new offering addresses the potential for power interruptions from grid outages by delivering dependable backup storage without the traditional financial or maintenance burdens. While traditional ownership models require large upfront costs of over $16,000 or more, the Palmetto Energy Backup Plan is a subscription service that delivers premium home battery storage with no upfront payment, automatic backup during grid outages, and a 12–year worry–free hardware subscription. Through the Palmetto app, customers can set custom backup reserve levels and use stored energy to avoid peak utility rates through energy arbitrage, turning an existing solar array into a complete, resilient home energy system.

"Many homeowners assume solar keeps their house powered during an outage, but most solar systems shut off when the grid does," said Chris Kemper, Founder and CEO of Palmetto. "Backup storage is the missing piece of true home resilience, yet buying a battery outright can require thousands of dollars. The Palmetto Energy Backup Plan removes that barrier so families can keep the lights on without the financial stress."

Palmetto's solution for partners: easier sales, new revenue

For dealers and partners, the subscription model reduces the primary financial objection to batteries — the upfront cost — making it easier to close new sales and to re-engage existing solar customers. Partners can offer the subscription as a standalone product or as an upgrade, while Palmetto remains the single point of support for maintenance and repairs.

Availability + how to get it

Palmetto's Energy Backup Plan is now live in 25 states and counting. For more information, please visit palmetto.com.

Key statistics + details

Many rooftop solar systems (about 4 million in the U.S.) lack battery backup and cannot power homes during grid outages.

The Palmetto Energy Backup Plan enables resilience without the traditional large capital outlay or ongoing repair bills.

No upfront payment to obtain premium home battery storage.

Automatic backup during grid outages; configurable reserve levels through the Palmetto app.

Use stored energy to avoid peak rates (energy arbitrage) and increase self-consumption of existing solar arrays.

Palmetto handles maintenance and repairs for the 12–year term.

About Palmetto

Palmetto is a consumer energy platform dedicated to making the clean energy transition simple, accessible, and affordable for American families. Through its digital-first marketplace, Palmetto connects homeowners with vetted clean-energy partners and flexible financing solutions for solar, storage, HVAC, backup power, and energy-efficient appliances. The company's mission is to enable millions of households to reduce utility costs, increase energy resilience, and achieve energy independence. For more information, visit palmetto.com.

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SOURCE Palmetto Clean Technology, Inc.