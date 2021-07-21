Palmetto Launches Instant Proposal for Residential Solar Customers

CHARLESTON, S.C., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Palmetto , a rapidly growing technology company accelerating the national adoption of clean energy, today announced the launch of Instant Proposal, enabling a solar proposal to be generated with design within 60 seconds of a Sales Member entering a homeowner's utility information into the Palmetto system. This instant assessment is an industry game changer - allowing immediate determination of the solar viability of an address, as well as the potential dollar savings to be achieved with the installation of solar technology.

The proprietary data fueling the proposal originates from Mapdwell, a division of Palmetto, which provides actionable data tools including remote site assessment and solar potential mapping technology, licensed from MIT. Instant Proposal is now available throughout 24 states.

"Instant Proposal is a key milestone for Palmetto's platform and mission - empowering customers to make smart clean energy choices," stated Chris Kemper , Palmetto founder and Chief Executive Officer. "Instant Proposal offers a fast and accurate automated proposal. Mapdwell data coupled with our hyper-localized provider network allows for a guided, seamless and unparalleled clean energy experience for our customers. Future Palmetto technologies and products will continue to simplify clean energy options for the benefit of all consumers."

Mapdwell is able to accurately map three-dimensional rooftop geometry and determine solar access for every square meter of the roof, for every hour of the year. The technology takes into account such variables as shading from neighboring buildings, the role of existing vegetation and other obstructions, and local weather data.

"The Instant Proposal/Mapdwell technology and data system is exclusive to Palmetto and we are in the process of building it out to cover the entire country," stated Eduardo Berlin , founder of Mapdwell and Palmetto Executive Vice President. "The bottom line is that we are equipping homeowners with context-aware, science-based, detailed, precise and customized data that can readily be transformed into a money-saving and environmentally sustainable solar action plan."

Eduardo continued, "the interface is intuitive, offering accessible information and compelling visual feedback allowing our customers to instantly understand the solar energy opportunity for their homes in an engaging manner with validated data. This customer experience can only be derived from Palmetto."

Recognized by Forbes as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S., Palmetto believes that choosing to source energy from renewable resources should be a right, not a privilege. Palmetto's proprietary technology, marketplace business model, and consumer mobile application are all designed to simplify and democratize access to clean energy; making it easier and more affordable to make the switch. Palmetto's system helps homeowners quickly estimate utility costs saved by switching to solar, and work with a team of local solar experts to design and install a system that matches their needs. Palmetto Protect ensures these homeowners receive comprehensive, long-term monitoring and robust customer support.

