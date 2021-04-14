Palmetto Launches Marketplace and Operations in Southern California

CHARLESTON, S.C., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Palmetto , a rapidly growing technology company accelerating the national adoption of clean energy, announced today that it has launched operations in Southern California, specifically in service areas covered by Southern California Edison and San Diego Gas & Electric; approximately 5.7 million customers. Geographically, that includes Inyo, Kern, Los Angeles, Mono, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, Santa Barbara, Tulare, and Ventura counties. California represents Palmetto's 22nd state of operation.

Recognized by Forbes as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S., Palmetto believes that choosing to source energy from renewable resources should be a right, not a privilege. Palmetto's proprietary technology, marketplace business model, and consumer mobile application are all designed to simplify and democratize access to clean energy; making it easier and more affordable to make the switch. Palmetto's system helps homeowners quickly estimate utility costs saved by switching to solar, work with a team of local solar experts to design and install a system that matches their needs, and receive comprehensive, long-term customer support.

Palmetto's software tools and innovative marketplace approach simplifies a once confusing process for homeowners looking to transition to clean energy solutions. Homeowners are empowered to make informed purchasing decisions, while ongoing energy data insights provide them with better understanding and control over their long term energy usage.

"Palmetto's expansion to California and the West Coast represents an important strategic milestone for us," stated Chris Kemper , founder and CEO of Palmetto. "With the largest solar, storage, electric vehicle markets in the U.S. and continuing expansion of clean energy reforms, Californians understand the environmental and economic benefits of clean technology. We are building an energy-as-a-service platform that is consumer-oriented and has a strong sense of social consciousness compared to what has ever been built before now. We look forward to serving the residents of California as well as playing a leading role in its clean energy future."

California has long been considered the frontier for progressive solar policies and currently ranks first in solar installation and industry jobs. Currently the State receives 22.7 percent of its electricity from solar and California is aggressively working to increase that number to meet its mandate of providing 100 percent carbon-free energy by 2045. In January of 2020, residential building codes were updated with the California Solar Mandate , which requires new construction single-family and multi-family homes up to three stories high, to have a solar photovoltaic (PV) system as an electricity source. Additionally, the State has continued to exempt solar installations from property taxes through passage of SB364 .

Palmetto is a member of the California Solar and Storage Association (CALSSA) and the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA).

Palmetto is committed to the democratization of energy by putting power and control back in the hands of consumers and inspiring them to make environmentally responsible choices. To this end, Palmetto has developed a clean energy marketplace, with proprietary technology designed to make it easier and more affordable for homeowners to source their energy from renewables like solar power. The Company develops proprietary products that reduce costs and drive widespread distribution of simple energy management solutions through a fully distributed network with teammates throughout the United States. In furthering its mission, Palmetto invests in communities to help mitigate climate change. Current partners include Solar Sister and Nature Conservancy. Palmetto is a triple bottom line, fully distributed company. For more information please visit www.palmetto.com.

