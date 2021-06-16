Palmetto Launches Operations in Central and Northern California

CHARLESTON, S.C., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Palmetto , a rapidly growing technology company accelerating the national adoption of clean energy, today announced that the company has launched operations in Central and Northern California areas served by Pacific Gas & Electric Company (PG&E). The 70,000 square mile geographic PG&E service area extends from Bakersfield to Eureka and from the Sierra Nevada Mountains to the Pacific Ocean, serving approximately 16 million people. Palmetto opened Southern California operations, in areas served by Southern California Edison and San Diego Gas & Electric, in April 2021.

Palmetto is building an energy-as-a-service platform that is consumer-oriented and has a strong sense of social consciousness compared to traditional energy distribution models of the past. Our software tools and innovative marketplace approach simplifies a once confusing process for homeowners looking to transition to clean energy solutions. Homeowners are empowered to make informed purchasing decisions, while ongoing energy data insights provide them with better understanding and control over their long term energy usage.

"After a successful Southern California launch, we are excited to announce expanded operations throughout the State," stated Chris Kemper , founder and Chief Executive Officer of Palmetto."Californians are all too familiar with the impact of climate change, especially as they prepare for another hot summer. Palmetto is committed to providing homeowners the knowledge and tools to make smart energy decisions now and in the future."

With over 1.1 million solar installations, and growing, California ranks first in solar installation and industry jobs. Currently the State receives 22.7 percent of its electricity from solar and California is aggressively working to increase that number to meet its mandate of providing 100 percent carbon-free energy by 2045. Additionally, the State has continued to exempt solar installations from property taxes through passage of SB364 . Palmetto is an active CALSSA member.

Recognized by Forbes as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S., Palmetto believes that choosing to source energy from renewable resources should be a right, not a privilege. Palmetto's proprietary technology, marketplace business model, and consumer mobile application are all designed to simplify and democratize access to clean energy; making it easier and more affordable to make the switch. Currently, Palmetto's system helps homeowners quickly estimate utility costs saved by switching to solar, and work with a team of local solar experts to design and install a system that matches their needs. Palmetto Protect ensures these homeowners receive comprehensive, long-term monitoring and robust customer support.

Palmetto is committed to the democratization of energy by putting power and control back in the hands of consumers and inspiring them to make environmentally responsible choices. To this end, Palmetto has developed a clean energy marketplace, with proprietary technology designed to make it easier and more affordable for homeowners to source their energy from renewables like solar power . The Company develops proprietary products that reduce costs and drive widespread distribution of simple energy management solutions through a fully distributed network with teammates throughout the United States. In furthering its mission, Palmetto invests in communities to help mitigate climate change. Current partners include Solar Sister and Nature Conservancy. Palmetto is a triple bottom line, fully-distributed company. For more information please visit www.palmetto.com .

