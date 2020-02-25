Palmetto Senior Benefits Joins Integrity Marketing Group's Growing Family of Partners

DALLAS, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Marketing Group, LLC ("Integrity"), today announced the acquisition of Palmetto Senior Benefits, ("Palmetto"), an insurance marketing group based in Greenville, South Carolina. As part of the acquisition, Brian Hagerty, Founder of Palmetto, will become an owner in Integrity. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Palmetto is a national marketing firm that meets the insurance and retirement needs of thousands of Americans. Founded in 2006, the firm has a deep knowledge of senior-focused products and services and has offices in three states.

"Brian has built an incredible business with his team and has developed a stellar reputation with clients, agents and agencies throughout the industry," said Bryan W. Adams, Co-founder & CEO of Integrity. "Becoming a partner of Integrity will help Palmetto continue to build on their proud legacy and solid foundation and put their business on a path toward accelerated growth."

"Integrity and Palmetto have the same fiber, fabric and thread to our value systems; they are intertwined," said Brian Hagerty, Founder of Palmetto. "This is a huge opportunity for us to join an organization with unrivaled assets that will help us reduce operational burdens, while retaining our family-focused culture. The opportunities are endless as to what we can achieve now that we're part of the Integrity family."

As an Integrity partner, Palmetto will have access to Integrity's industry leading sales, marketing and social media resources. Integrity's robust operational infrastructure and support systems will allow Palmetto leadership to put more focus on their organic growth. In addition, Palmetto employees will become immediately eligible to participate in Integrity's Employee Ownership Plan, previously announced.

"Integrity's offerings open countless opportunities to passionate, driven entrepreneurs like Brian," said Jim Sweeney, Co-Founder American Senior Benefits and Managing Partner of Integrity. "When companies partner with Integrity, they become part of a championship team and network that's built to equip them with the resources and broad support they need for unmatched success."

For more information about this acquisition, view a video and read the entire press release at www.integritymarketing.com/palmetto

About Integrity Marketing Group

Integrity Marketing Group, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is the leading independent distributor of life and health insurance products focused on serving Americans. Integrity develops exclusive products with insurance carrier partners and markets these products through its distribution network that includes other large insurance agencies throughout the country. Integrity's almost 1,000 employees work with over 250,000 independent agents who service over 5 million clients annually. In 2020, Integrity expects to help insurance carriers place $2.5 billion in new premiums. For more information, visit www.integritymarketing.com

About Palmetto Senior Benefits

Palmetto Senior Benefits is an insurance marketing group providing life insurance, long term care, short term care and home health care, annuities and retirement planning resources. Palmetto brings more than two decades of experience serving the needs of seniors through its national network of brokers and agents. Founded in 2006, Palmetto has offices in North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia. For more information, visit www.palmettoseniorbenefit.com

