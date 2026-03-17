Palmperfect Unveils Bold Brand Refresh Rooted in Value + Style

The Affordable Grooming Brand Introduces a Modern New Look Designed to Drive Shelf Standout and Retail Momentum

BOSTON, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Palmperfect, the accessible grooming and self-care brand known for affordable hair removal essentials, today announced a brand refresh featuring a bold new packaging look and refreshed positioning, bringing together value and style. The relaunch reinforces Palmperfect's mission to prove that cool, design-forward grooming essentials don't have to come with a premium price tag.

Rolling out nationwide, the refreshed Palmperfect packaging is designed to stand out on shelf while maintaining the brand's commitment to effortless, budget-friendly self-care. With updated visuals and clearer storytelling, the new look brings a modern, joyful energy to everyday grooming moments — making Palmperfect easy to spot, easy to grab, and easy to love.

"With this refresh, we're turning up the volume," said Kathryn Pratt, SVP of Marketing and Innovation for parent company Beacon Wellness Brands. "Inspired by that effortless Palm Springs vibe — we're bringing a modern look to the shave category because every step in her routine should feel like an experience. She appreciates great design. She wants color that reflects her personality. She wants products that look as good on her counter as they perform in her shower. This isn't just a facelift for Palmperfect — it's a platform for our next phase of growth."

With products priced between $9.92 and $24.99, Palmperfect continues to deliver accessible hair removal and grooming solutions that feel modern without sacrificing value.

"Palmperfect is entering this next phase from a position of strength," said Sonja Bjornsen, Head of Sales at Beacon Wellness Brands. "We've expanded into Sam's Club, modernized the packaging on our top-performing SKUs, and continue to rank among industry best-selling women's electric shavers in mass retail. In a year of inflation, we made a deliberate decision not to increase pricing on our hero items. Instead, we invested in elevating the brand experience while holding the value our consumers expect."

The brand's assortment is available in-store and online at major retailers nationwide, including Walmart, Amazon, Sam's Club, Meijer, HEB, and Publix.

The relaunch marks an important step in Palmperfect's broader growth strategy, creating a stronger emotional connection with value-conscious consumers while reinforcing the brand's belief that self-care should be joyful, effortless, and attainable.

About Palmperfect

Palmperfect offers affordable, effortless grooming and hair removal essentials designed for modern, value-conscious consumers. Built on the belief that "cool doesn't have to cost more", the brand brings style and accessibility together through easy-to-use products that fit seamlessly into everyday self-care routines.

SOURCE Beacon Wellness Brands