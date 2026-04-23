plusOne® Introduces Cooling Relief Solutions Designed for Hot Flashes and Everyday Overheating

BOSTON, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- plusOne®, a leader in accessible, high-quality intimate wellness, today introduces a new category of cooling relief products within its Wellness Care Collection – designed to support women through hot flashes, workout flushes, anxiety spikes, and everyday overheating.

From menopause and perimenopause to exercise, and hot summer days, women experience temperature dysregulation across every life stage, but few have access to solutions that are portable, discreet, and designed for real life. plusOne's latest innovations aim to fill that gap with fast-acting, on-the-go cooling support.

New cooling solutions include:

Cooling Hydration Mist ($9.99) – A 3-in-1, whole-body mist powered by a Cooling Hydration Complex, niacinamide, and ashwagandha to cool, calm, and hydrate skin. Safe for use anywhere from face to external intimate areas, it delivers instant relief during hot flashes or moments of overheating.

Chill Cooling Roll-On ($9.99) – A concentrated, portable essential oil blend formulated with peppermint, spearmint, menthol, eucalyptus, and lavender. Applied to pulse points, it delivers a fast-acting cooling sensation while helping calm the senses.

Both products are formulated without hormones, parabens, sulfates, or artificial fragrances and are designed to be gentle, body-safe, and accessible.

"Overheating isn't just a menopause issue; it shows up during workouts, in stressful meetings, through pregnancy, and in the middle of a summer commute," said Maria Warrington, CEO of Beacon Wellness Brands. "Women deserve cooling solutions they can actually carry with them and use in real time, across every stage of life, without stigma, complexity, or a premium price tag."

The cooling collection is part of plusOne's broader mission to expand how women's wellness is addressed – offering practical, modern tools for experiences that have long been overlooked.

The new cooling products will be available beginning April 20 at myplusone.com and select retailers nationwide.

About Beacon Wellness Brands

Beacon Wellness Brands designs, develops, manufactures, and markets intimate wellness devices and accessories (plusOne), personal care (Palmperfect), and beauty care (Plum Beauty). The brand's goal is to democratize wellness for all by empowering consumers with accessible self-care. Its products are currently sold in over 25,000 retail locations nationwide, including Walmart, Target, CVS, Walgreens, Meijer, and Amazon, as well as www.myplusone.com.

SOURCE Beacon Wellness Brands