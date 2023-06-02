Palo Alto Networks Set to S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600
NEW YORK, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI") will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, June 20, to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. The U.S. equity markets will be closed on Monday, June 19 in observance of the Juneteenth holiday. The changes ensure each index is more representative of its market capitalization range. All companies moving to the S&P MidCap 400 are more representative of the mid-cap market space, and all companies moving to the S&P SmallCap 600 are more representative of the small-cap market space. The companies being removed from the S&P SmallCap 600 are no longer representative of the small-cap market space.
- Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASD:PANW) will replace DISH Network Corp. (NASD:DISH) in the S&P 500, and DISH Network will replace Cutera Inc. (NASD:CUTR) in the S&P SmallCap 600.
- Doximity Inc. (NYSE:DOCS), Berry Global Group Inc. (NYSE:BERY), BWX Technologies Inc.DISH (NYSE:BWXT), Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE:PLNT), Crown Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCK), Dropbox Inc. (NASD:DBX), Graphic Packaging Holding Co. (NYSE:GPK), Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV), ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASD:ZI) and WESCO Intl Inc. (NYSE:WCC) will replace Dana Inc. (NYSE:DAN), John Wiley & Sons Inc. (NYSE:WLY), Sunpower Corp. (NASD:SPWR), Ingevity Corp. (NYSE:NGVT), Fulton Financial Corp. (PA) (NASD:FULT), Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI), Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO), Macerich Co. (NYSE:MAC), SiTime Corp. (NASD:SITM), and Navient Corp. (NASD:NAVI) respectively in the S&P MidCap 400. All constituents being removed from the S&P MidCap 400 will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 replacing PetMed Express Inc. (NASD:PETS), Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASD:CMTL), Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASD:EGRX), Children's Place Inc. (NASD:PLCE), Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM), LivePerson Inc. (NASD:LPSN), Gannett Co Inc. (NYSE:GCI), DMC Global Inc. (NASD:BOOM), Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO), and Zumiez (NASD:ZUMZ) respectively.
- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM), California Resources Corp. (NYSE:CRC), CarGurus Inc. (NASD:CARG), Moelis & Co. (NYSE:MC), Phillips Edison & Company Inc. (NASD:PECO), Schrodinger Inc. (NASD:SDGR), and UFP Technologies Inc. (NASD:UFPT) will replace LendingTree Inc. (NASD:TREE), Tredegar Corp. (NYSE:TG), Inogen Inc. (NASD:INGN), Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG), FARO Technologies Inc. (NASD:FARO), Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASD:CARA) and Big Lots Inc. (NYSE:BIG) in the S&P SmallCap 600.
Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:
|
Effective Date
|
Index Name
|
Action
|
Company Name
|
Ticker
|
GICS Sector
|
June 19, 2023
|
S&P 500
|
Addition
|
Palo Alto Networks
|
PANW
|
Information Technology
|
S&P 500
|
Deletion
|
DISH Network
|
DISH
|
Communication Services
|
June 19, 2023
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Addition
|
Berry Global Group
|
BERY
|
Materials
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Addition
|
BWX Technologies
|
BWXT
|
Industrials
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Addition
|
Crown Holdings
|
CCK
|
Materials
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Addition
|
Doximity
|
DOCS
|
Health Care
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Addition
|
Dropbox
|
DBX
|
Information Technology
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Addition
|
Graphic Packaging Holding
|
GPK
|
Materials
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Addition
|
Ovintiv
|
OVV
|
Energy
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Addition
|
Planet Fitness
|
PLNT
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Addition
|
WESCO Intl
|
WCC
|
Industrials
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Addition
|
ZoomInfo Technologies
|
ZI
|
Communication Services
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Deletion
|
Dana
|
DAN
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Deletion
|
Douglas Emmett
|
DEI
|
Real Estate
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Deletion
|
Fulton Financial (PA)
|
FULT
|
Financials
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Deletion
|
Ingevity
|
NGVT
|
Materials
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Deletion
|
John Wiley & Sons
|
WLY
|
Communication Services
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Deletion
|
Macerich
|
MAC
|
Real Estate
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Deletion
|
Navient
|
NAVI
|
Financials
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Deletion
|
SiTime
|
SITM
|
Information Technology
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Deletion
|
Sunpower
|
SPWR
|
Industrials
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Deletion
|
Victoria's Secret & Co
|
VSCO
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
June 19, 2023
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
Artisan Partners Asset Mgt
|
APAM
|
Financials
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
California Resources
|
CRC
|
Energy
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
CarGurus
|
CARG
|
Communication Services
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
Dana
|
DAN
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
DISH Network
|
DISH
|
Communication Services
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
Douglas Emmett
|
DEI
|
Real Estate
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
Fulton Financial (PA)
|
FULT
|
Financials
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
Ingevity
|
NGVT
|
Materials
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
John Wiley & Sons
|
WLY
|
Communication Services
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
Macerich
|
MAC
|
Real Estate
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
Moelis & Co
|
MC
|
Financials
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
Navient
|
NAVI
|
Financials
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
Phillips Edison & Co
|
PECO
|
Real Estate
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
Schrodinger
|
SDGR
|
Health Care
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
SiTime Corp
|
SITM
|
Information Technology
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
Sunpower Corp
|
SPWR
|
Industrials
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
UFP Technologies
|
UFPT
|
Health Care
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
Victoria's Secret & Co
|
VSCO
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
Big Lots
|
BIG
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
Cara Therapeutics
|
CARA
|
Health Care
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
Children's Place
|
PLCE
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
Comtech Telecommunications
|
CMTL
|
Information Technology
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
Cutera
|
CUTR
|
Health Care
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
DMC Global
|
BOOM
|
Energy
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
Douglas Elliman
|
DOUG
|
Real Estate
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
Eagle Pharmaceuticals
|
EGRX
|
Health Care
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
FARO Technologies
|
FARO
|
Information Technology
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
Gannett Co
|
GCI
|
Communication Services
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
Genesco
|
GCO
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
Inogen
|
INGN
|
Health Care
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
LendingTree
|
TREE
|
Financials
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
LivePerson
|
LPSN
|
Information Technology
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
PetMed Express
|
PETS
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
Rayonier Advanced Materials
|
RYAM
|
Materials
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
Tredegar
|
TG
|
Materials
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
Zumiez
|
ZUMZ
|
Consumer Discretionary
ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES
S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.
S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.
