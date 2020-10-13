Pam Friedman Joins Association of Divorce Financial Planners (ADFP) Board of Directors

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Association of Divorce Financial Planners, or ADFP, has announced that Pam Friedman, Principal and Managing Director at Robertson Stephens, joined its Board of Directors. Pam's appointment expands ADFP's Board to 10 Directors.

"We are truly delighted to have Pam share our passion and help us grow the mission of the ADFP to ensure divorce financial planning is integral to the divorce process," said Lili Vasileff, CFP®, MAFF, CDFA®, Co-President of the Board of Directors for ADFP. "We are extremely appreciative of the service and commitment she has already demonstrated for the ADFP. We look forward to the many ways Pam will contribute to ADFP's ongoing development, evolution and strength."

Pam is currently a Wealth Manager at Robertson Stephens in Austin, TX, and has specialized in divorce financial planning for the past 10 years.

Pam has been in the financial services industry for nearly 30 years. After starting her career in New York and London at CIBC and UBS, respectively, she went back to Austin to become a professor at The University of Texas at Austin. She is also the author of the book I Now Pronounce You Financially Fit: How to Protect Your Money in Marriage and Divorce, which focuses on maintaining a healthy financial balance throughout marriage or in case of divorce.

"I'm very excited to be part of the Board of Directors at ADFP," said Friedman. "I passionately believe that ADFP is an essential organization whose work is critical in our field of expertise. I look forward to bringing my ideas and experience to ADFP, so that together, we can make a significant impact in the financial planning community."

Pam continues to lead monthly ADFP support and development calls for the western part of the United States. The meeting allows fellow financial planners to discuss cases, enhance skills and improve client experiences.

"We are thrilled that Pam has been elected to the Board of ADFP," said Raj Bhattacharyya, CEO of Robertson Stephens. "Her deep financial planning expertise specifically in divorce, marriage and other specialized life transitions has been a great resource for the firm. We are confident that Pam will make a positive impact not only to ADFP but also to the broader financial planning community."

About Association of Divorce Financial Planners

The Association of Divorce Financial Planners (ADFP) is the premier not-for-profit membership organization for divorce financial planners, allied divorce professionals, and students who seek professional advancement and development in a growing, dynamic profession. All ADFP Members are required to meet specific educational, professional, licensing, and compliance standards as well as abide by the CFP Board's Code of Ethics and Responsibility. Its mission is to support practitioner members through credit eligible education and access to professional development opportunities.

For more information, please visit: https://divorcefinancialplanner.org/.

About Robertson Stephens

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC is an independent SEC-registered investment advisor with offices in San Francisco (CA); New York (NY); Sun Valley (ID); Holmdel (NJ); Marin County (CA); and Austin (TX) that provides wealth management solutions for high-net-worth individuals and family offices nationwide. In 2018, with sponsorship from private equity firm Long Arc Capital, Robertson Stephens commenced operations with a core philosophy to serve high net worth clients. Robertson Stephens is committed to transparent advice, strong investment outcomes, sophisticated digital solutions, and high-quality client services. Robertson Stephens currently has approximately $1.5billion in AUM as of August 31, 2020. For more information please visit: https://www.rscapital.com.

