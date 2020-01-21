Pam Nicholson Appointed Director and Health Enterprise Strategy Leader at BDC Advisors

MIAMI, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BDC Advisors , a healthcare strategy consulting firm, today announced the appointment of Pam Nicholson , a nationally recognized healthcare strategist and executive, as a Director and a leader of BDC's Health Enterprise Strategy consulting practice. Based in Denver, Nicholson will focus on the development of health enterprise strategy with a particular focus on creating innovative health system, provider, and payer partnerships. Nicholson's passion is to improve access and health outcomes for patients and consumers. She has demonstrated throughout her career that building successful collaborations between the various players in the healthcare delivery system can enable organizations to achieve these sought-after results.

"We are delighted that Pam has decided to move from her role as Senior Advisor to a fulltime role as Director and become part of the leadership of the firm," said Rick Wesslund, BDC's Founder and Chairman. "Pam has extensive executive experience as Chief Strategy and Health Value Solutions Officer in a complex, vertically integrated health system, and a track record of successfully creating programs and partnerships which create value in an environment where consumerism and transparency are of increasing importance to the clients we serve."

Prior to joining BDC Advisors Pam spent three decades in increasingly responsible executive positions at Centura Health, an integrated provider system of 17 hospitals and 100+ physician practices, and one of the largest healthcare providers in Colorado and Western Kansas. Pam was instrumental in developing Centura's regional payer/provider partnerships and their clinically integrated network. She was responsible for evaluating and negotiating alliances and innovative partnerships with retail health partners, community hospitals and physician groups. Pam also led the legislative and community advocacy agenda for the system, including board and leadership education, which involved frequent communication and speaking to large groups of trustees, physicians, and administrators. Pam has served on various state task forces and commissions on healthcare reform and chaired the Colorado Hospital Legislative Council. She holds an MBA from the University of Colorado and speaks and writes frequently on healthcare policy issues.

BDC Advisors, LLC is a national healthcare consulting firm headquartered in Miami and founded in 1990 which focuses on health enterprise strategy, physician enterprise strategy, payer/provider innovation, population health management and organization design and development.

