PAN GLOBAL ANNOUNCES YEAR-END FINANCIAL RESULTS AND OPERATIONAL SUMMARY

More than 16,600 meters of drilling on 10 targets at the Escacena and Águilas projects

Expanded area of copper-tin-silver mineralization at La Romana discovery

Positive preliminary metallurgical tests

Surface access agreement for the Romana West target

VANCOUVER, BC, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Pan Global Resources Inc. ("Pan Global" or the "Company") (TSXV: PGZ) (OTCQB: PGZFF) is pleased to report its fourth quarter and audited annual financial results for the financial year ended January 31, 2023 were filed on May 24, 2023. The audited consolidated financial statements and management discussion and analysis ("MD&A") are available on Pan Global's website at https://www.panglobalresources.com/financial-reports and have been posted under the Company profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The Company reported a year-end cash balance of $8.9 million. All financial figures are in Canadian dollars.

OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

Resource delineation: More than 16,600 meters of drilling on 10 targets at the Escacena and Águilas Projects. On January 30, 2023 , the Company announced a 20,000-meter multi-target drill program for 2023.

More than 16,600 meters of drilling on 10 targets at the Escacena and Águilas Projects. On , the Company announced a 20,000-meter multi-target drill program for 2023. Leadership: In July 2022 , the Company announced the appointments of Juan Garcia Valledor as General Manager in Spain and Mike Westcott as a special advisor to the Board of Directors. In August, the Company announced the appointment of Andrew Marshall as Chief Financial Officer and in November, announced the appointment of Jason Mercier as Vice President Investor Relations and Communications.

In , the Company announced the appointments of as General Manager in and as a special advisor to the Board of Directors. In August, the Company announced the appointment of as Chief Financial Officer and in November, announced the appointment of as Vice President Investor Relations and Communications. Sustainability: On November 1, 2022 , the Company announced admission to the UN Global Compact which supports a voluntary commitment to Ten Principles and the broader Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). In addition, the Company commenced development of a Sustainable Mining Management System in accordance with ISO Standards, to support ESG related tracking and reporting.

Subsequent to Year End

U.S. trading upgrade: In March 2023 , Pan Global announced graduation to the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States raising the Company's profile in the world's largest equity market.

In , Pan Global announced graduation to the OTCQB Venture Market in raising the Company's profile in the world's largest equity market. Favourable preliminary metallurgical tests: In April 2023 the Company announced positive preliminary metallurgical test results exceeding 86% copper recovery for the La Romana copper mineralization using conventional flotation. The results confirmed minimal deleterious elements and the potential for a coarse primary grind size to reduce energy requirements.

In the Company announced positive preliminary metallurgical test results exceeding 86% copper recovery for the La Romana copper mineralization using conventional flotation. The results confirmed minimal deleterious elements and the potential for a coarse primary grind size to reduce energy requirements. Surface access: On May 11, 2023 , Pan Global secured surface access to explore a 680-hectare area immediately to the west of the La Romana discovery at Escacena. Exploration at Romana West is underway, including ground geophysics and preparatory work for an initial 25-30 drill hole program. The surface access agreement also allows exploration to commence at three additional untested targets: Barbacena, El Pozo and Romana North .

On , Pan Global secured surface access to explore a 680-hectare area immediately to the west of the La Romana discovery at Escacena. Exploration at Romana West is underway, including ground geophysics and preparatory work for an initial 25-30 drill hole program. The surface access agreement also allows exploration to commence at three additional untested targets: Barbacena, El Pozo and . Board appointment: Pan Global announced on May 24, 2023 the appointment of Ms. Corinne Smit , CPA-CA, to the Board of Directors.

Tim Moody, Pan Global President and CEO noted: "Last year was one of tremendous progress for Pan Global as we advanced our rich project portfolio. We drilled more than 16,600 meters and are executing on the plan for a 20,000-meter drill program this year that includes multiple targets at the Escacena Project in southern Spain. The exploration in 2022 expanded the area of copper-tin-silver mineralization at the La Romana discovery, intersected additional mineralization at new targets that require follow-up and also new high-grade zinc-lead-silver mineralization at our Águilas project."

"The work completed in 2022 and planned for 2023 includes metallurgical test work, cost studies, environmental baseline studies and a detailed block model that will support a future maiden resource on La Romana and engineering studies. The addition of two mining engineers as well as key corporate staff has put in place the bench strength needed to deliver on planned work activities," said Mr. Moody.

CORPORATE DEVELOPMENTS SINCE FEBRUARY 1, 2022

For the financial year that began February 1, 2022, Pan Global started from a strong position of hitting mineralization in 99% of holes drilled at La Romana as well as a healthy treasury to support a robust drill program and expansion of targeting work at the Escacena Project. Major developments in the past year that contributed to the advancement of the Escacena and Águilas Projects, include:

MANAGEMENT OUTLOOK AND KEY CATALYSTS

We remain focused on advancing the Company's strategic objectives and near-term milestones, which include the following:

To discover, define and develop new mineral resources, with a focus on copper, tin, silver, gold and other minerals in Spain .

. Key catalysts over the next 18 months include:

Drill results from ongoing exploration at Escacena;



Access agreements to targets east of La Romana, including Bravo;



Additional metallurgical test results, including tin metallurgy and variability tests;



Reporting a maiden resource at La Romana, potentially in H1 2024; and



Planning for engineering studies.

Pan Global continues to review other exploration opportunities in Spain , with a view to strategically enhance the mineral exploration portfolio. The value of the Company may be further enhanced through such new opportunities and application of the deep experience of the Pan Global technical team to future work programs.

About Pan Global Resources

Pan Global Resources Inc. is actively targeting copper-rich mineral deposits, given copper's compelling supply-demand fundamentals and outlook for strong long-term prices as a critical metal for global electrification and energy transition. The Company's flagship Escacena Project is located in the prolific Iberian Pyrite Belt in southern Spain, where infrastructure, mining and professional expertise, and support for copper as a Strategic Raw Material by the European Commission collectively define a tier-one jurisdiction for mining investment. The Pan Global team comprises proven talent in exploration, development, and mine operations - all of which are committed to operating safely and with utmost respect for the environment and our partnered communities.

Qualified Persons

James Royall, Vice President Exploration for Pan Global Resources and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed the scientific and technical information for this news release. Mr. Royall is not independent of the Company.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

