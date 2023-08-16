PAN GLOBAL GRADUATES TO OTCQX VENTURE MARKET IN THE UNITED STATES

TSXV: PGZ| OTCQX: PGZFF

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Pan Global Resources Inc. ("Pan Global" or the "Company") (TSXV: PGZ) (OTCQX: PGZFF) is pleased to announce that the Company has qualified for trading on the OTCQX Best Market operated by OTC Markets Group Inc. in the United States.

The Company's common shares trade under the symbol "PGZFF" on the OTCQX and under the symbol "PGZ" on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V").

"The upgrade to OTCQX is a milestone for Pan Global as the Company continues to make inroads into the U.S. market," said Andy Marshall, CFO of Pan Global. "Pan Global is exposed to a larger portion of the U.S. investment community with the graduation to the OTCQX. The Company's goal is to build a broader awareness of its advanced copper-tin-silver discovery at the Escacena Project, located in the prolific Iberian Pyrite Belt in the south of Spain. Pan Global is enhancing shareholder value with an ongoing multi-target drilling and exploration program and continues to identify additional mineralization."

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for Pan Global and builds visibility among U.S. investors.

The 2023 Escacena Project plan is being executed on schedule and includes more than 50 additional drill holes at Escacena. Surface access to Romana West was achieved in June and initial indications are the La Romana mineralization continues in the 850-meter-long geophysical target as an extension of the 1.2km La Romana mineralization. Multiple additional targets have been identified and remain to be tested.

Near-term catalysts for 2023 include:

Publishing assay results from exploration drilling at La Romana and Romana West as well as Cañada Honda and Zarcita targets (located 4 km north of La Romana)

as well as Cañada Honda and Zarcita targets (located 4 km north of La Romana) Gaining access to Romana East to test a highly prospective geophysical area at the Bravo target

to test a highly prospective geophysical area at the Bravo target Issuing results from ongoing La Romana tin metallurgy testwork

Testing additional drill targets from ongoing exploration

About the Escacena Project

The Escacena Project comprises a large, contiguous, 5,760-hectare land package controlled 100% by Pan Global in the east of the Iberian Pyrite Belt. Escacena is located near operating mines at Las Cruces and Riotinto and is immediately adjacent to the former Aznalcóllar and Los Frailes mines where Minera Los Frailes/Grupo Mexico is in the final permitting stage with construction anticipated to start in 2023. The Escacena Project hosts the La Romana copper-tin-silver discovery and a number of other prospective targets, including Zarcita, Hornitos, La Jarosa, Romana Deep, Romana North, Romana West, Cañada Honda, Bravo, Barbacena, El Pozo, and San Pablo.

About Pan Global Resources

Pan Global Resources Inc. is actively targeting copper-rich mineral deposits, given copper's compelling supply-demand fundamentals and outlook for strong long-term prices as a critical metal for global electrification and energy transition. The Company's flagship Escacena Project is located in the prolific Iberian Pyrite Belt in southern Spain, where infrastructure, mining and professional expertise, and support for copper as a Strategic Raw Material by the European Commission collectively define a tier-one jurisdiction for mining investment. The Pan Global team comprises proven talent in exploration, development, and mine operations - all of which are committed to operating safely and with utmost respect for the environment and our partnered communities.

