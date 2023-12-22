PAN GLOBAL GRANTS ANNUAL AWARDS UNDER THE LTIP

News provided by

Pan Global Resources Inc.

22 Dec, 2023, 15:55 ET

TSXV: PGZ   |   OTCQX: PGZFF   |   FSE: 2EU

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Pan Global Resources Inc. ("Pan Global" or the "Company") (TSXV: PGZ) (OTCQX: PGZFF) (FSE: 2EU) announces that the Company's Board of Directors has approved annual grants under the shareholder-approved Omnibus Equity Incentive Compensation Plan of 2,037,500 incentive stock options to officers, directors, employees, and consultants to the Company; and of 800,000 Restricted Share Units (RSUs) to senior management of the Company.

The incentive stock options entitle the holders to purchase the equivalent number of common shares of the Company at a price of $0.20 per common share for a period of five years from the date of grant. The options will vest as follows: 25% on grant, followed by an additional 25% on each of the 6-month, 12-month, and 18-month anniversaries from the date of grant. The RSUs will vest over 18 months from the date of grant, with 50% vesting 12 months after the grant date, and the remaining 50% vesting on the 18-month anniversary from the date of grant.

About Pan Global Resources

Pan Global Resources Inc. is actively targeting copper-rich mineral deposits, given copper's compelling supply-demand fundamentals and outlook for strong long-term prices as a critical metal for global electrification and energy transition. The Company's flagship Escacena Project is located in the prolific Iberian Pyrite Belt in southern Spain, where infrastructure, mining and professional expertise, and support for copper as a Strategic Raw Material by the European Commission collectively define a tier-one jurisdiction for mining investment. The Pan Global team comprises proven talent in exploration, development, and mine operations - all of which are committed to operating safely and with utmost respect for the environment and our partnered communities.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Jason Mercier, VP Investor Relations and Communications
[email protected]
+1 778 372-7101
www.panglobalresources.com

Forward-looking statements

Statements which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. It is important to note that actual outcomes and the Company's actual results could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information included in this media release are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, economic, competitive, governmental, environmental and technological factors that may affect the Company's operations, markets, products and prices. Readers should refer to the risk disclosures outlined in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis of its audited financial statements filed with the British Columbia Securities Commission.

The forward-looking information contained in this media release is based on information available to the Company as of the date of this media release. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE Pan Global Resources Inc.

Also from this source

PAN GLOBAL RECOUPE 1,04 % DE CUIVRE SUR 15,9 MÈTRES À L'EXPANSION OUEST DE LA DÉCOUVERTE CUIVRE-ÉTAIN-ARGENT DE LA ROMANA

PAN GLOBAL RECOUPE 1,04 % DE CUIVRE SUR 15,9 MÈTRES À L'EXPANSION OUEST DE LA DÉCOUVERTE CUIVRE-ÉTAIN-ARGENT DE LA ROMANA

Pan Global Resources Inc. (« Pan Global » ou la « Société ») (TSXV: PGZ) (OTCQX: PGZFF) est heureuse d'annoncer la découverte d'une nouvelle...
PAN GLOBAL DURCHTEUFT 1,04 % KUPFER ÜBER 15,9 METER AN DER WESTLICHEN AUSDEHNUNG DER ENTDECKUNG VON KUPFER-ZINN-SILBER-VORKOMMEN BEI LA ROMANA

PAN GLOBAL DURCHTEUFT 1,04 % KUPFER ÜBER 15,9 METER AN DER WESTLICHEN AUSDEHNUNG DER ENTDECKUNG VON KUPFER-ZINN-SILBER-VORKOMMEN BEI LA ROMANA

Pan Global Resources Inc. („Pan Global" oder das „Unternehmen") (TSXV: PGZ) (OTCQX: PGZFF) freut sich, die Durchteufung einer zusätzlichen...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Mining

Image1

Mining

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.