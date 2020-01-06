Panasonic & Compact Utility Start-Up Tropos Motors Concept Trucks Is Changing How Work is Done

Whether it is delivering just-in-time information to the fleet operator for emergency response needs or keeping the run of small business uninterrupted, Tropos compact utility trucks outfitted with Panasonic domain technology fits in the tightest metro spaces to complete the job. "The goal is to address the needs of businesses that depend on small commercial vehicles with a practical and efficient solution," said Tropos, founder & ceo, John Bautista. "With an ability to accommodate both large and purpose-built payloads, our vehicles are created with versatility in mind to fulfill the requirements of any corporate, first-responder, agricultural or last mile application."

Connected Right-Sized Emergency Firetruck production concept was revealed showing a Tropos Motors' right-sized firetruck outfitted with a rugged Panasonic TOUGHBOOKTM FZ-G1 Tablet to track or receive emergency information. Importantly, all trucks would be equipped OneConnectSM analytics to provide battery / maintenance health as well as tampering and theft analytics. Note: A full-sized firetruck could cost as much as $500,000 , the Tropos FRV fire truck is one-tenth of the cost and is with similar capabilities. In fact, these trucks have a footprint that fit on the width of a typical cart path. Due to its smaller stature, this fire truck is able to access emergency situations with tighter spaces and can even fit underneath most parking structure height restrictions.

Connected Last Mile Refrigeration Cargo is the second production concept on the exhibit floor showing a Tropos Motors' right-sized Hussmann cold chain cargo truck outfitted with small compartment RADBD Vacuum Insulation Panel (VIP) insulated coolers. This technology stays 13 times colder than regular polyurethane coolers in the market and is thinner to allow for more product in the cooler. With its highly recyclable and energy savings nature, there is no need for additional technology to refrigerate the entire cargo box. VIP is the perfect solution for metro, small store deliveries. In addition, with compartmentalize cooling, there is no additional energy draw on the electrical / battery system of the truck. "Our VIP insulation technology helps save in multiple ways -- overall cost and clean energy as there is less need for cooling from compression devices ," said PIDSA president, Jeff Howell . "A win-win on two fronts and a game changer in smaller cool chain deliveries."

Panasonic's OneConnectSM global platform ensures vehicles are maintained and up-to-date by providing predictive maintenance reminders to the driver, while providing analytics via the platform to the OEM and end consumer. According to Statista, by 2023, there will be over 342 million connected vehicles worldwide. As represented in the concept vehicle, OneConnectSM analytics can be customized to focus on electric vehicle data to create algorithms that improve battery efficiency to optimize short and long-term state of health of the vehicle and one's total investment. OneConnectSM analytics and data can be stored or accessed through SkipGen or SPYDR and transferred between the OEM, the vehicle and the end consumer.

Panasonic's concept trucks will be on display in the Panasonic booth 12908 in Central Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center during CES 2020.

About Panasonic Automotive Systems Company of America

Panasonic Automotive Systems Company of America is a division company of Panasonic Corporation of North America and is a leading global supplier of automotive infotainment and connectivity system solutions. Panasonic Automotive Systems Company of America acts as the North American affiliate of Panasonic Corp.'s Automotive Company, which coordinates global automotive and industrial systems and components operations. Panasonic Automotive is headquartered in Peachtree City, Georgia, with sales, marketing and engineering operations in Farmington Hills, Mich. For more information on Panasonic Automotive, please visit: http://us.panasonic.com/automotive.

About Hussmann Corporation

Hussmann Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Panasonic, promises to continuously provide the most customer-focused solutions in the food retailing industry. For more than 100 years we have been the innovation and technology leader delivering the broadest and most comprehensive solutions to our market. Core capabilities include merchandising/shopper engagement, refrigeration, asset optimization, and supply chain management that address the critical needs of food retailers to increase sales, reduce costs, and increase shopper loyalty. We collaborate with customers across a variety of food retail segments as we work towards fulfilling the Hussmann Promise to deliver better businesses, better partners and a better world. For more information about Hussmann, please visit www.hussmann.com .

About Tropos Technologies, Inc. and Tropos Motors

Tropos Technologies, Inc. is a Silicon Valley-based startup that manufacturers and distributes all-electric, street-legal vehicles, specializing in utility e-LSVs – electric low-speed vehicles – and trucks under the Tropos Motors brand. These vehicles are designed for corporate, fleet, first-responder, agriculture, last-mile delivery, and construction applications. Tropos employs the latest EV technology, experienced engineering, and modern design aesthetics. The Tropos Motors ABLE™ is a full line of durable, versatile, and available eCUVs (electric Compact Utility Vehicles). The Tropos Motors product line is capable of handling large payloads and towing capacities and can operate in extremely tight quarters with a short wheelbase and turning radius. Tropos Motors eCUVs can be operated indoors, outdoors, and off-road. Available in countless configurations, their trucks are ready to work as hard as you do, no matter the job. For more information, please visit http://tropostech.com and http://troposmotors.com

About Panasonic Corporation of North America

Newark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Corporation and leverages its strengths in Immersive Entertainment, Sustainable Energy, Integrated Supply Chains and Mobility Solutions to enable its business-to-business customers. Panasonic was highlighted in Forbes Magazine's Global 2000 ranking as one of the Top Ten Best Regarded Companies for 2017. The ranking is based on outstanding scores for trustworthiness, honesty with the public and superior performance of products and solutions. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at Panasonic.com.

