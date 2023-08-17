Panasonic AccuPulse® 4.0 Transducerized HT Offers Manufacturers the Ultimate High Torque, Reactionless Assembly Tools

News provided by

Panasonic Corporation of North America

17 Aug, 2023, 10:00 ET

In a win for quality manufacturing, next-generation mechanical pulse tool equips assembly lines with the most advanced cordless mechanical pulse tools ever made by Panasonic

NEWARK, N.J., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic, a leader in cordless assembly technology, has released its innovative new transducerized mechanical pulse tool---the first of its kind to offer high torque and advanced technology to maintain accuracy and consistency.

The AccuPulse® 4.0 Transducerized HT is feature-packed for advanced precision fastening with four onboard microcomputers, a built-in transducer and intelligently-managed torque sensing that helps manufacturers improve quality and motor control, accuracy, and data collection on the assembly line. Its reactionless ergonomics provide freedom of movement, error proofing and two-way wireless communication. It also delivers fastening accuracy and quality manufacturing to the next level while fostering a healthier and safer work environment.

"As manufacturers place greater importance on data to improve efficiencies and quality control, AccuPulse 4.0 Transducerized HT delivers an Industry 4.0-ready pulse tool that meets the engineering requirements of today's smart factories," said Aziz Lokhandwala, Senior Product Manager, Assembly Tools at Panasonic Eco Systems North America. "The AccuPulse 4.0 Transducerized HT was specifically designed for higher quality, better plant safety and greater efficiencies at a lower cost of ownership. Our exclusive algorithm enables this smart tool to learn joints and overcome difficult applications to maintain accuracy and consistency."

Key competitive differentiators

  • 70-220Nm high speed, reactionless torque control range
  • Smart technology to maintain accuracy and consistency
  • Built-in intelligence with 4 onboard microcomputers & transducer
  • 2-way wireless communication for advanced error proofing
  • Ergonomically designed with worker health and safety top of mind
  • Lower annual maintenance costs compared to competing oil pulse tools

Features for precision & accuracy

  • Advanced programming with up to 99 parameters using a controller
  • Patented drive mechanism with optimized torque calculations
  • Designed to work exceptionally well with M12- M16
  • High speed solution that provides advanced traceability and line control

Benefits for worker safety & low cost of ownership

  • More versatile and durable vs. oil pulse tools on soft joints
  • Reactionless, one-hand cordless operation
  • Energy efficient & substantially lower maintenance costs

For more information about Panasonic AccuPulse® 4.0 mechanical pulse tools, click here.

Panasonic Eco Systems North America is a division of Panasonic Corporation of North America.

About Panasonic Corporation of North America

Newark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is committed to creating a better life and a better world by enabling its customers through innovations in Sustainable Energy, Immersive Entertainment, Integrated Supply Chains and Mobility Solutions. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Holdings Corporation. One of Interbrand's Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2022, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the world. Learn more about Panasonic innovations at https://na.panasonic.com/us/.

SOURCE Panasonic Corporation of North America

